Willy Chavarria brings emotion to New York Fashion Week





Religious references, an emotional film and 37 looks debuted at Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn, New York, as fashion designer Willy Chavarria presented its Fall-Winter 2024 Men’s collection collection during New York Fashion Week. Titled “SAFE FROM DANGER,” the presentation depicts messages of love and protection. Chavarria wanted to represent the often polarizing state of the world while reminding us that ultimately, people need to be there for each other. “Sometimes looks on a track can't tell the full picture,” Chavarria said in a press release. “We need to see clothing evolve throughout a life experience.” The podium featured a huge white table with candles, designed to resemble the Last Supper, and a black screen on which Chavarria launched a short film. The film expanded the fashion show experience, allowing viewers to experience the clothes beyond the extravagant Fashion Week venue. Model Erik Martinez started the film by looking out in a moment of silent frustration. Model Paloma Elsesser then reassured Martinez with a hug. After Elsesser left the room, Martinez took a deep breath before the red smoke revealed the title of the film and collection: “SAFE FROM HARM.” The models embody anger, grief, frustration, loneliness and desire throughout the film, while iconography and religious references adorn the backdrops. Once the film finished, the warehouse lights were turned on and the runway portion of the presentation began. Mexican-American model Valentine opened the show wearing a black tejana adorned with a red and black gold cross, a long pointed collar, an exaggerated black blazer and high-waisted pants. Chavarria incorporates Mexican style elements, such as gold jewelry and boots, into her collections which are easily approved by Zacatecano. As models like Alva Claire and Santiago Garavaglia walked the narrow runway, attendees witnessed Chavarria's classic reinvention of American sportswear with a Mexican-American perspective in refined styles. Notable new pieces in the presentation include handbags and belts featuring the gold “WC” logo.. At the end of the show, the models stood in front of a black backdrop, behind the white table and alongside Chavarria. They recreated the Last Supper with a modern Latin twist. Guests on the show included singer Becky G. and Sam Smith, models Julia Fox, Amanda Lepore and Richie Shazam, designer Christian Cowan, actress Dascha Polanco and BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester. Chavarria provided viewers with multiple artistic outlets, moments of reflection, and a rollercoaster of emotions that left his audience both unsettling and excited. For Chavarria, fashion goes beyond clothes that make you feel something: he prioritizes fashion that sends a social message. Chavarria allows Mexican experiences and concepts to flourish in a space where they have traditionally been excluded. This show consolidates the brand's core silhouettes and techniques while letting the clothes speak for themselves. This is Chavarria's best show to date. No one does fashion on the same scale as Chavarria because he honors his heritage, isn't afraid of the abnormal, and gives a platform to underrepresented groups. He's redefining American fashion, one incredible collection at a time. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @alexbespeakin Related stories: — Louis Vuitton launches into the West for fall-winter 2024 — Northwestern freshmen won't let winter temperatures hamper their style — Coach brings bags and drinks to Norris University Center

