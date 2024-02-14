Fashion
Dakota Johnson Sparkles in Sheer Crystal Mesh Dress at 'Madame Web' Premiere
Dakota Johnson looks wonderful.
The 34-year-old actress stepped out at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Madame Web, on Monday, walking the red carpet in a sheer chainmail dress.
The crystal-embellished webbed design was a custom Gucci creation and was clearly intended as a nod to the film in which she stars.
Johnsons stylist, Kate Youngmade sure the sparkly dress stole the show, pairing the piece with skin-toned underwear and keeping the rest of the look somewhat simple.
She did, however, add Messika's Divine Enigma diamond-cut oval choker to balance out the dress's plunging neckline, and the minimalist makeup, which included smudged eyeliner and a mauve lip, helped highlight the bold ensemble .
Johnson's signature bangs, of course, made an appearance, as she wore her long brunette hair down and styled in loose waves.
However, the Fifty Shades of Gray star wasn't the only one dressing to impress at the event. Her Madame Web co-stars also appeared in jaw-dropping outfits, with Sydney Sweeney also opting for a semi-sheer webbing look, wearing an embroidered design of Oscar de la Renta.
The film, which is a Spider-Man spin-off, follows a paramedic who develops psychic powers following an accident.
When it comes to fashion choices for the movie press tour, the spider theme has definitely been a staple for Johnson.
Earlier this month, she attended the Vogue Brazil Ball in Rio de Janeiro, where she performed her character in a custom version of Annies Ibiza.Spider web mid-length dress($2,373).
And while Johnson opted for a bright red Carolina Herrera ensemble for her appearance on Today, she made headlines for sharing her opinions on being a baby nepo.
The daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith mocked the label during her Saturday Night Live! appearance, and told Hoda Kotb that she found the term incredibly dull and boring.
If you're a journalist, write about something else, Johnson said. It just sucks.
|
