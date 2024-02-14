Asuka Couture: creating an evolution of tailor-made fashion for men

Having become a visionary and dedicated exclusively to ushering in a new era of men's style, Asuka Couture, a menswear brand created barely a year ago, is already at the forefront of a revolution in men's fashion and subtly but surely redefines the sartorial landscape.

Hailing from the heart of Delhi, Asuka Couture, a brand dedicated to tailoring men's couture in a market dominated by bridal wear, embarked on this transformative journey, guided by the creative vision of five next-generation brothers in 2023, breathing new life into men's formal wear and setting the stage for a menswear renaissance. Let's dive into the smallest details of this fashion odyssey.

With an illustrious heritage of 35 years in the clothing industry, established by its parent company Tessile Clothing Pvt Ltd, Asuka Couture took its first steps in 2023, venturing into men's tailoring, ready to redefine way men approach fashion for festive and festive occasions.

The brand intends to create a refined dressing ritual for men that prioritizes their style and aesthetic, rather than what's trending in the market. At the heart of Asuka's design philosophy is a commitment to preserving heritage whilst embracing modernity, and since their inception they have strived flawlessly to weave traditional craftsmanship and heritage aesthetics with modern contemporaneity .

Each outfit crafted by their extremely skilled artisans is a masterpiece, not only a celebration of generations of experience in finery making, but also a testament to an unwavering dedication to quality and sophistication. Their exceptionally designed collection offers a range of choices from classic silhouettes in Kurtas, Bandhgalas and Bundi sets, to Sherwanis, which complement Indian men, to formal suits, tuxedos and Indo-Western outfits.

The Asuka Couture journey is a celebration of craftsmanship and inclusiveness, offering countless options for brides and groomsmen. Their flagship store at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad and the recently launched store at Santacruz in Mumbai are testament to the brand's commitment. With a range of accessories like shoes as well as a wide range of handcrafted formal wear, they are truly a one-stop solution for men looking for a complete ensemble for their special day and a must-visit for the future bride and groom and their entourage.

As the festive season approaches, Asuka Couture unveils a new collection of kurtas and suits, embodying the perfect blend of classic charm and contemporary sophistication. Visit their flagship stores in Hyderabad and Mumbai to witness the fusion of heritage and contemporary style that defines the essence of Asuka Couture.

Hyderabad: Store A, 120, TSG Heights, 8-2, 45, Road No. 2, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500034.

Mumbai: Showroom Ground Floor, The Designate by Shapoor Ji, Swami Vivekananda Rd, Santacruz West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400054.

Published: February 14, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

