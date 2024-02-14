The Dior and Chanel drama commits a fashion faux pas

The phrase style over substance has become pejorative, referring to something that prioritizes its look and feel over the message it is trying to convey. But it shouldn't have such a negative connotation. The truth is that some of the best films and TV shows put technique front and center and let the narrative take a back seat to let the atmosphere do the talking.

The new lookthe latest Apple TV+ series (broadcast on February 14), is not one of these shows.

Named after the nickname given to Christian Dior's revolutionary spring/summer 1947 couture collection, the show was certainly elegant, with its magnificent costumes and elegant staging precisely setting the scene for Paris before and after -war. But when it comes to substantive meaning, the series is as rigid as a boned corset. The episodes unfold at a languorous pace, rarely asserting their importance beyond the rare thrills provided by watching Capital-A. actors do their job. And while it's utterly chic, the series makes some glaring mistakes when putting together its final form. The new look is a fascinating exercise in wasted promise, lacking all the glamor and sophistication its concept demands.

Opened in 1955 and slowly moving back to tell the story of Dior, The new look poses a new question: what if someone whose name is synonymous with sophistication had a profoundly ugly side? This is the phenomenon that the series is not afraid to delve into, exploring the dissonance between public perception and the real story at Dior (Ben Mendelsohn) and his contemporaries, notably Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche). Chanel is remembered as the woman who made French fashion the global standard, someone whose sense of design preceded them. Hell, she was cited as the favorite designer of no fewer than 10 Long Island students in my Intro to Fashion Merchandising class in 2013, something I found funny at the time, given that no one did not seem critical or perhaps even aware of Chanel's Nazi alliances during World War II. Second war.

By this estimate, there is a clear need to tell this story purely on an educational basis, even 80 years later. But The new lookThe approach to its subjects, motivations, desires and careers, is frustratingly superficial for such a substantial story. The series struggles to find the balance between high-fashion drama and war tales, if there is even a middle ground to be struck between these two opposites.

During his 1955 speech at the Sorbonne, France's premier academic institution, a student asked Dior if it was true that Chanel closed her workshop during the Nazi occupation of Paris, while Dior continued to work. The host balks at the question, but Dior insists on answering, refusing to deny the student's allegations. There is the truth, he says, but there is always another truth hiding behind it. This opening, cut to a sequence of Chanel ranting to journalists and disparaging Dior's success, gives the series a controversial tone that its subsequent episodes never match. The thinly veiled animosity between the two creators doesn't reach the quarrelsome heights that this prologue promises, choosing instead to spend its first half cycling through familiar scenes of war-torn streets and Nazi violence.

Half before The new look begins already weighed down by these plotholes, which amount to little more than making clear that unwavering morality is a luxury in the face of brutality. Dior, who was designing at the time under the direction of Lucien Lelong (John Malkovich), did not have the privilege of being able to stop working. He and his sister Catherine (Maisie Peters) had to stay afloat to survive the Nazi occupation. As a member of the French Resistance and a woman, Catherine's options were limited and Dior faced an impossible choice: compromise its values ​​to design for Nazi wives and girlfriends, or refuse work and risk insolvency for a war with no end in sight. .

Chanel's choices, however, floated less in this moral gray area. She may have closed her workshop, but her Jewish business partners were just as responsible for the closure as she was. The series allows us to be privy to Chanel's dissatisfaction with the way her business and life are being run, and how she attempted to alter this irritation by using Nazi officers to regain her status and comfort . Chanel goes on dates and dinners with the SS and forms a relationship with high-ranking Nazi attaché Hans Von Dincklage (Claes Bang). Chanel is soon forced to do Hans' dirty work, beginning a pattern of dismal behavior that she will have to refute long after the war ends.

The series picks up pace in the second half of its first season. By then, the war will be over and the show's writers can stop pretending that they have anything new or interesting to glean from their depictions of Nazi cruelty. When the characters like ultra-chic Harper's Bazaar editor Carmel Snow (Glenn Close) and Chanel's prickly, socialite friend Elsa Lombardi (Emily Mortimer) arrive, The new look finally understands how to complete his story with a little more intrigue. But it's already too late. The series has already lost focus and gone in circles too many times to count. It’s terribly boring in a way that high fashion, by its nature, never was.

But more disconcerting than how the screenwriters managed to make Dior's story so painfully slow is how its directors, producers and editors allowed this elegant tale to be hampered by the inclusion of computer-generated imagery. AI and horrible digital scaling. For a show that doesn't skimp on shortcuts with its star casting and costumes, not to mention its Original soundtrack produced by Jack Antonoff packed with music industry heavyweights, these inclusions are frankly baffling. The AI ​​rendering of a woman's face in the opening credits would be infuriating and completely noticeable as is. But when the fourth episode doubles down on that by including a vintage AI-generated newsreel scene and upscaled stock footage, it almost seems disrespectful. How stupid and uncritical does the team working behind the scenes think the public is?

If performance at the heart of The new look were good, it might be easier to ignore some of these flaws. But the Coco Chanel Binoches are a rare misfire from one of the great French performers. She is sometimes clownish and comically exaggerated. Binoche's performance lacks the refinement that the designer used to her advantage to get her Nazi associations across to people. Mendelsohn is mercifully understated opposite her, but even his strong, gently moving performance feels dragged into the doldrums of boredom by the show's glacial pace.

The new look aims to explore good and evil through the lens of fashion. It's a unique idea, but the series doesn't know what to say about how humans navigate the gray area between light and darkness. It’s true: sins are not automatically forgiven simply because the offender existed in the murky space between two moral polarities. But the series can't decide whether it wants to be an indictment of Chanel, a celebration of Dior, or a big history lesson. Spending so much time jumping between these three things instead of sewing them all together is The new lookThis is the biggest flaw. And the sewing has no defects.