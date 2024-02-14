Does #BookTok create fast fashion books? – The Statesman

The TikTok hashtag #BookTokwith 224.5 billion views and counting, has delighted the community of app book lovers.. BookTok mirrored other communities on platforms such as Instagram#library and Youtube #booktube. However, these older platforms have not drawn as much attention to the rapid and proliferating popularization of books as TikTok.

BookTok is a community where quick recommendations are shared, fun book challenges are created, and incredibly crafted fandoms come together. The short but entertaining nature of these videos, combined with their accessibility, played a crucial role in bringing the books back into fashion.

Booksellers and publishers have followed this trend, latching onto the growing prevalence of book sharing on the Internet. For example, Barnes & Noble stores have tables dedicated just to BookTok books, as well as an entire area. online section of BookTok books.

The presence of BookTok has significantly increased book sales. According to Publishers Weekly, Unit sales of printed adult fiction books increased 8.5% from 2021 to 2022; During the first six months of 2023, these sales increased by another 4.2%, with BookTok being the main driver of these gains.

According to a study by the Publishers Association, the number of readers is increasing. As The Guardian stated, In a survey of more than 2,000 young people aged 16 to 25, nearly 59% said BookTok helped them discover a passion for reading.

The increase in the number of readers leads to an increase in global book sales. But at what cost ? Are books produced with the quality that readers deserve?

Authors are under immense pressure to publish books within impossible deadlines. Voracity for books does not allow for necessary revisions and precise writing. For example, a BookTok trending book was Fourth wing (2023) by Rebecca Yarros. Most readers would expect that writing the next book in the series will take at least a year or more; however, this was not the case.

The second volume of the Empyrean series, Iron Flamewas published in November 2023 a period of six months. Not surprisingly, reviews of this book have been mixed. Some of the most common criticisms included the odd pacing, as well as the lack of editing and character development. This is not an isolated phenomenon, as many authors feel an exponential evolution. increased pressure to write quickly. This stress certainly affects the quality of the books presented to the public.

This emerging problem in the book industry is similar to that of the production of fast fashion clothes. This practice is highly controversial because clothing is being manufactured at an alarming rate, losing quality, perpetuating worker rights violations, and exacerbating environmental waste. Currently, the retail company Shein dominates the fast fashion market with a huge selection ranging from clothing to housewares and beauty products with items as low as $1. The fast fashion mass production process is now infiltrating the book industry, as publishers and authors face the dilemma of publishing low-quality books or meeting the insatiable and ever-increasing demands of BookTok.

This request for books on the TikTok platform consists of literature filled with tropes such as Grumpy Sun» and the desire to junk (sexual literature). Authors catering to their readers' desires and the pressure to produce books on short notice do not guarantee high-quality work. On the contrary, mundane books often don't match their promotion, leading to problems, especially if a book contains sensitive content, such as romanticization of sexual abuse and domestic violence. As a result, publishers highlight these books to appease the BookTok community while ignoring various books that don't get the attention they deserve.

Cliche tropes such as friends to lovers and enemies to lovers are inevitable. However, BookTok strongly encouraged authors to emphasize and exaggerate them to the point that the entire story revolves around these derivative tropes. This creates an atmosphere of banality in the genre of contemporary literature. Do authors have to submit literature filled with tropes to get published? This seems to be the case with most popular authors.

Furthermore, the omnipresence of coal in modern literature is surprising. Although the pursuit of appropriate sexual literacy is important for today's adult readers, the sexual nature of popular BookTok books promotes an alarming and dangerous perception of intimacy for readers. The eminent novelist Colleen Hoover writes dark adult fiction that is marketed as adult romance. In his book It ends with usshe writes vividly about domestic violence but covers it up with a A tone that loves trademarks. This inherently glorifies domestic and sexual abuse to its audience, especially since the book is misrepresented as a romance.

On BookTok, the dark romance genre has been tendency at 7.5 billion views. Black romance almost always includes explicit sexual content and triggering topics such as murder, violence, and abuse.

A popular BookTok book in the dark romance genre is Haunted Adeline by HD Carlton, which details a stalker's intense infatuation with a woman he doesn't know. He is a manipulative sociopath who commits violent atrocities such as rape and murder, but he ends up becoming the main love interest after forcing his way into the woman's house and sexually assaulting her.

This perpetuation of non-consensual sex and violent love on BookTok is unhealthy for younger audiences, as it can lead to a conflation of violence and love.

BookTok does not always lead to negative ramifications. Rather, it offers readers a community where they can make friends, gain book recommendations that can change their perspectives, and find more examples of diverse literature written by authors of color. However, the repercussions of BookTok need to be discussed rather than ignored. Are these produced books worthy of public consideration? Should the public support this type of harmful literature?