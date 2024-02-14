The Pushes and Pulls of Inflation in Fashion

While economists are closely watching inflation to see when it will be safe enough for regulators to lower interest rates, fashion is simply trying not to get overwhelmed.

In January, prices of all goods rose 3.1 percent from a year earlier, according to monthly figures from the Labor Ministry. Consumer price index Tuesday.

That was higher than investors expected, sparking a selloff that sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.4 percent, or 524.63 points, to 38,272.75. Among the decliners in the fashion sector were Allbirds Inc., down 8.2 percent to 96 cents; Hanesbrands Inc., 7 percent to $4.52; Lands End Inc., 6.6 percent to $8.50; VF Corp., 5.7 percent to $16.44; Victorias Secret & Co., 5.3 percent to $28.88; Birkenstock Holding, 5.1 percent to $48.13; Canada Goose Holdings Inc., 4.9 percent to $12.59, and Kohls Corp., 4.9 percent to $26.40.

Rising prices for housing (up 6 percent), food (2.6 percent), transportation services (9.5 percent), electricity (3.8 percent) and other categories has made it more difficult for consumers to pay for fashion.

Overall, including clothing, shoes and accessories, prices for fashion items rose just 0.1% in January, with an increase of 0.5% for women's clothing and 1.9% for men's clothing.

Women's underwear, sleepwear, swimwear and accessories saw their prices rise by 1.9 percent, while women's outerwear fell by 1.1 percent. Men's suits, sports jackets and outerwear fell 5.3 percent, while men's shirts and sweaters gained 4.4 percent.

Mass merchants like Walmart and next-generation fast fashion websites like Shein always strive to keep prices low by trying to keep customers on a budget, who can't spend as much on discretionary categories like clothing.

Prices at this end of the spectrum are therefore generally falling.

John David Rainey, WalmartThe company's chief financial officer told analysts in December that: General merchandise is deflating today in a range of 5 to 6 percent. This is a fairly consistent trend and prices are getting to a point where they are the same or lower than they were two years ago.

At the same time, many premium brands are looking not only to maintain their post-pandemic price gains, but to continue pushing them higher.

Ralph Lauren Corp.for example, has been at it for years now and increased average unit retail prices in its direct-to-consumer channel by 9% in the quarter ended December 30.

Price increases in the broader economy fueled those gains, which are now receding, even as the brand continues its efforts to narrow the price and profit margin gap with high-end luxury.

Jane Nielsen, Ralph LaurenThe company's CFO and COO told analysts this month that: “We expect a moderation in AUR growth based on a reduced need to pass on like-for-like cost inflation to the consumer. Nonetheless, we expect to continue to generate positive increases in AUR, driven by the growing appeal of our brand, continued improvement in our product mix, and a favorable geographic and channel mix.

The pandemic spurred inflation by causing supply problems as ports and countries closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. US inflation peaked in June 2022 at 9.1%.

That makes last month's 3.1 percent price rises look much better, although they remain higher than the roughly 2 percent increase considered optimal.

Compared with December, seasonally adjusted prices edged up 0.3 percent in January, a larger gain than the 0.2 percent rise projected by economists surveyed by FactSet.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates to lower prices. The central bank has made remarkable progress and appears poised to succeed in calming the economy without causing a recession, the ideal scenario for a soft landing.

But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues are also watching closely and careful not to cut interest rates too soon and risk another surge in inflation that could be even harder to control.

