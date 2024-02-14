How cool and accessible is sustainability?





BBC Pembrokeshire charity Frame says its profits increased by 300% after adopting a more sustainable approach to fashion Sustainable fashion can still be cool and accessible, according to those pushing for change in the industry. Pembrokeshire Frame, a charity aiming to support vulnerable people while reusing and reducing waste, said it has seen a 300% increase in profits thanks to the increase in shoppers. Elin Manon, a fashion designer from Swansea, said sustainable fashion was “much more accessible” thanks to the increased use of resale sites such as Vinted and Depop. Helen O'Sullivan, of online sustainability platform SustFashWales, said “shopping our own wardrobes” was a good place to start. “It’s neither smelly nor old” Former fashion designer Clare Johns says more people are getting involved in sustainability Frame aims to provide support and upskill their community members while helping the environment and fighting climate change. It recruited former fashion designer Clare Johns as sustainable fashion coordinator for its resale stores, who said attitudes were changing towards second-hand items. “Frame benefits from donations from the community,” she said. “We collect them, we sort them, we take the clothes out of them, or maybe the fabric is really nice but damaged, and then we recycle them,” she said. “I think that's generally the trend these days, people want to be tailored, they want to have a unique look and we can create that by being extremely durable.” As well as consciously trying to avoid fast fashion, the charity said the current financial climate had also changed people's attitudes and shopping trends. Clare said: “During the cost of living crisis, since we revamped the store, our profits have increased by almost 300%. “People are now realizing why it’s good to shop here and the amazing quality they can get in the charity shops. “We've obviously changed that stereotype that it doesn't smell bad, it's not old, you can get amazing quality pieces at affordable prices.” In addition to preventing kilos of clothing from ending up in landfill, the skills learned by volunteers are also one of the main benefits of the project. Éline Manon Elin Manon says people should avoid colors and trends while being sustainable Volunteer Maureen Wray said: “I just can't believe the donations we're getting, it's overwhelming the amount of clothes going around. “It really made me think about how much stuff we need, how we buy and shop.” The charity said it had also been able to reduce the waste it sends to landfill from 20% to 5% through new initiatives, meaning clothes can be fit for purpose. Elin, who makes colorful and patterned clothing, said people need to know that “sustainability doesn’t mean boring”. She said online platforms meant sustainable fashion could be more size and disability inclusive and cater to individuals, attracting more people. How can fashion become more sustainable? “A lot of people think that trends and sustainability don’t go hand in hand, but I disagree. “These trends are based on society and what's happening politically, what's happening in culture, so not engaging in that is not engaging in culture. “But what I love about shopping this way is that you can still be fashionable. You can still have your own character without going to the high street. “So, in that sense. I think it's a big step forward.” However, she admits: “I wish everything would slow down a little.” “Before, it was fast fashion, now it’s super fast fashion. It’s no longer a matter of a few collections per year, but one per week or one per day. “The cost of living, but also of chemicals and shipping them around the world, is too high. We are sold 24/7.” Repairing your clothes can reduce your carbon footprint by up to 30%, says climate action group WRAP Helen founded the Sustainable Fashion Wales online platform for more sustainable and transparent information about fashion in Wales and is studying for a PhD on the subject. “My problem with sustainable fashion is that there is no clear definition yet of what it actually means,” she said. “Even the term doesn’t make sense, because the fashion industry is broken right now, so why would we want to keep it going?” She said there were already enough clothes in circulation and “we need to go back to basics.” “I think there is still a stigma around charity shops. Online platforms such as Vinted and Depop are certainly paving the way for more mainstream and cooler second-hand selling. “One of the best things I recommend to people if they want to make a change is to simply ask themselves if they need it or if they just want it before they buy, and I actively encourage people to 'shop your wardrobe'. “There are probably a lot of clothes hidden in there that you forgot about and will fall in love with again.” She said it meant taking care of what you already had. according to climate action group WRAPextending the life of your clothing by just a few months can reduce the carbon footprint of that garment by around 20-30%. So she said simply washing your clothes on the right setting or sewing on a button can make all the difference in stopping us from resorting to fast fashion. “Even though this is a great opportunity to reduce the need for new, we really need to stop consuming so much,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-wales-68286831 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos