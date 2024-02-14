New York Fashion Week needs a mom





I think the situation is in desperate need of resuscitation, Mallis replied. No one looks at it from the customers' shoes and they are not mitigating for young designers. People look at the tents in Bryant Park like it's the days of Studio 54. Mallis described the situation room she once used to organize the week, with a board filled with sticky notes that were moved around as negotiations progressed. Designers filled out application forms with their first, second and third choices of time slots and locations. When big names like Calvin Klein and Michael Kors began looking for their own off-site venues, they were backed by the same sponsors and buses transported guests to the new venues. There were times when people thought I was too harsh, but we were doing what was best for the entire industry, Mallis says. This week, an editor suggested that some shows be scheduled 90 minutes apart to allow for more travel time, a strategy used in Milan when a venue is an outlier. Milan Fashion Week is coordinated by the Camera Nazionale della Moda, with apparently heated meetings between its members. At Paris Fashion Week, tightly controlled by the national fashion federation, a unit of government buses transports buyers and press between shows, with a guard on each bus to keep track. A minority of customers use these buses, but they serve a more important purpose: no Parisian route is allowed to start before the official buses arrive. This forces brands to ask themselves how their chosen venue connects to the pre- and post-shows. Kolb is not the king of fashion week, but he is a central figure and he could be a mitigator. I presented the bus idea to her while we were sitting at Gabriela Hearst on Tuesday. Although he just insisted that missed shows due to schedules are inevitable during fashion weeks, he mentioned that the CFDA is forming a working group made up of brands, publicists, producers, editors and other stakeholders to work on industry issues like, perhaps, the organization of fashion week. . They haven't met yet. Kolb then returned on these Parisian buses. Someone would have to pay them. Feel free to say we would organize buses, he said, if there was a sponsor.

