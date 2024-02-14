Fashion
At New York Fashion Week, confidence is king
There was a time in the early-mid 2000s when New York felt like the hot center of fashion: The internet had destroyed fashion's gates, making those once-rarefied shows accessible. And while European fashion centers have resisted the great democratization of the industry, New York has embraced it: front-row celebrities, reality shows, mainstream designer collaborations, bloggers (in some ways sort), the tents! It was smooth and starry, even though it was only one note.
Like everything else, New York Fashion Week fractured and splintered and struggled to make sense of itself in the years since. As the European luxury market becomes larger and the product becomes more expensive, commerciality seems to become the only element of power. But here in New York, the effect is the opposite.
It's an extremely difficult struggle for emerging and independent labels to build a business and turn a profit, not least because the traditional industry infrastructure doesn't lend itself to supporting emerging talent. This season, unwavering determination is evident from both established and emerging labels. It's something special about New York, a self-confidence born from being tested by the hustle and bustle of the city.
And the time has come for brands to turn inward; according to McKinsey's The State of Fashion 2024 report, brands will need to move away from performance marketing and focus on developing personal and emotional connections with customers.
Willy Chavarria and Hillary Taymour of Collina Strada are two designers who operate on their own terms but understand how to evolve. Chavarria, who took American Ivy's prep and put it in the hands of those who were never allowed through the door, is the darling we've always needed in this town. The way it cuts loose houndstooth wool pants or a sharp-shouldered double-breasted jacket opens a world of possibilities for those who have historically felt excluded from fashion in the whitewashed world of Americana. In Willy Chavarria's United States, clothes come from reality. They're filtered through a digestible lens of fantasy, and spit out the other side, landing somewhere between perverse and practical.
Taymour, on the other hand, always leads with a laugh. This season, her collection played with the idea of feminine strength through mini-dresses with padding at the biceps and shoulders and a model wearing psychedelic-print shorts while carrying dumbbells made with kombucha squash at place of weight. As usual, her cast was a mix of her friends and chosen family, including one baby on a woman's hip and the other in utero. Taymour has never compromised on his vision and dedication to sustainability. She remains faithful to her positions and has not yet called on external investments for her brand, present at numerous retailers, from Nordstrom to SSENSE.
Taymour and Chavarria, along with Luar's Raul Lopez who will show tomorrow, are leading the charge to bring the underground to the playing field. The same goes for Eckhaus Latta, whose collections continue to turn sportswear style on its former head boring. In their sexy world, pencil skirts are cut and worn with faux fur collar jackets. Patchwork knits are made to look slightly undone, looking for slightly messy adults who left the confines of Dimes Square and became creative directors. They manage to evolve each season but never abandon the craft and quirk that started them in the first place.
Brands like Proenza Schouler and Altuzarra, now firmly established New York designers, are also more confident than ever, especially this season. At Proenza Schouler, Jack McCullough and Lazaro Hernandez have really found their rhythm. After last season's remarkable fashion show and the launch of a new monogram logo, designers are doubling their efforts on the codes that made them the prodigies of American fashion in 2002. For fall, the clothing of The exteriors were stellar, rendered with sturdy but slightly quirky materials. offbeat necklines and hoods, the kind of coats you might have gagged at during Barneys sales back in the day but which work perfectly well today. The knitwear is also of the moment, detached and deconstructed in such a way that the wearer stands out from the women practicing luxury and discreet cosplay.
The same goes for Joseph Altuzarra's 15th anniversary collection. He showed salon style with a smaller audience than usual and honed a distinctly Altuzarrian wardrobe. Referencing dancing and horse jumping, the clothes had a 1940s direction that, as a former colleague pointed out, made you think of the mother you never had but always wanted. It was chic without being blunt like jodhpurs and riding pants paired with ruffled clown collar blouses and long overcoats with covered buttons. A yellow toggle coat was designed to go beyond the realm of classic thanks to a poet's sleeve and pillbox-style hat. It was deeply personal, as if Altuzarra was returning to his core memories after a few years of experimentation.
Aside from the runway collections, there is a new exhibition at Pratt Manhattan Gallery called The New Village: Ten Years of New York Fashion. It runs until March 16 and it is a survey of twenty designers who have been instrumental in the evolution of fashion over the last decade, such as Telfar, SC103, Vaquera, Luar, Elena Velez and Eckhaus Latta. As curator Matthew Linde writes in the exhibition catalog, the exhibition is not about the complexities of American fashion identity. Rather, it is a reaffirmation of the lost role of an artistic avant-garde within fashion. In other words, these are the designers who gave New York Fashion Week a lasting edge. Like several of this week's collections and the designers who created them, the group in this exhibition embodies a true dedication to personal passion and craftsmanship, rather than just cold, hard commerce.
It is normal that Marc Jacobs kicked off the shows before the official schedule, on February 2. Celebrating 40 years in business, he presented a collection that was deeply personal and deeply haunting, the kind of New York fashion magic that seemed to be missing in the city. I keep thinking about something SSENSE Chief Content Officer Steff Yotka said about Jacobs' collection. Pointing out the oversized, bloated silhouettes and bulky embellishments, she said she thought it was about the fact that relevance can take a toll on all of us. If there's anything the last few days of New York Fashion Week have taught us, it's that there's real value in striving for authenticity. Forget the noise, forget the prescribed modes of storytelling and narrative-driven design. Just be yourself and the fandom and maybe a fortune will follow too. It may be difficult to succeed here, but the most interesting designers continue. With so many options, why would you want to do it anywhere else?
Brooke Bobb is the fashion news director at Harper's Bazaar, working across print and digital platforms. Previously, she was a senior content editor at Amazon Fashion and worked at Vogue Runway as a senior fashion news editor.
