Beyoncé makes a surprise appearance at New York Fashion Week at the Luar show

NEW YORK Don't worry, stay calm: Beyoncé shocked everyone with a surprise front-row appearance at the Luar fashion show Tuesday night.

Just days after breaking the Internet (again) with the announcement of her album “Act II” and the release of two new singles, Beyonc appeared at New York Fashion Week to mass hysteria and camera flashes photo of the stunned crowd.

Decked out in a silver ensemble with a bejeweled blazer dress, a silver hood dripping with gems, thigh-high boots and a sparkling silver cowboy hat (from her new singles “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold 'Em”) plus one corresponding to iridescent Luar bag and flanked by her mother Tina Knowles and famous bodyguard Julius de Boer, the entire room changed when Queen Bey arrived at her seat moments before the show began in a Brooklyn warehouse. Sister Solange Knowles sat a few seats away, dressed in black, next to designer Christopher John Rodgers.

Beyoncé, her sister and her mother were not on superstar time that night, but rather on proud aunt, mother and grandmother duty to support Solange Knowles' son, Daniel “Julez” Smith Jr., during his NYFW debut.

For her catwalk entrance, Smith, 19, wore an oversized double-breasted leather coat with exaggerated shoulders and matching leather pants, along with elbow-length fur gloves and a large Luar backpack . Solange Knowles clapped and smiled for her son during the show's finale.

Smith mingled at the afterparty, meeting friends and huddling around someone's phone, laughing.

Murmurs from an exclusive fifth-floor area of ​​the afterparty echoed through the crowd, with partygoers wondering if Beyonc was still in the building. She was indeed apart from the main crowd, as she left the party to the shouts of photographers outside, just waiting to catch a glimpse of her as she and her sparkly cowboy hat disappeared onto the booth rear of a black SUV. (One photographer joked that he might quit photography now that he'd gotten the photo of a lifetime.)

Designer Raul Lopez's show drew inspiration from the concept of metrosexuality, weaving together centuries of inspiration to showcase what he calls the “return of the metrosexual.”

The collection included broad-shouldered leather tops in ostrich shapes reminiscent of the Regency era, styled on the catwalk with linked watches and draped around the chest like a straitjacket; large leather belts without buckles, rather low on the hips and tightened by a jeweled lapel; sheer tops, one with a deep V-neck and cinched at the waist with the cursive Luar “L”; and the iconic Luar bags were presented in all sizes, now also in backpack form.

On Monday, Lopez took USA TODAY through her mood board, featuring photos of men in powdered wigs, runway moments blending femininity and masculinity, and the famous unofficial metrosexual spokesperson of the 2000s, David Beckham.

Sharing some of his pieces before the show, the CFDA Award-winning designer spoke about the fashion cycle and why he labeled the collection “Deceptionista,” in keeping with the truths we tell ourselves and how it the softer side of masculinity returns. in the style of a new and more tolerant way of LGBTQ+ culture.

“For Lopez, metrosexuality isn't just a label or a look, it was a trap door to acceptance, a way for him to hide his sexuality while growing up,” according to the show notes. As part of the “Deceptionista,” he was capable of “deceiving, overshadowing, and ultimately transcending.”

Besides Beyonc stopping NYFW on Tuesday, many other celebrities also took the front row.

Designer Christian Siriano officially kicked off New York Fashion Week with his luxurious return to the catwalk on Thursday, pairing a bustling front row with a desert-inspired collection blending warm, shimmering and sumptuous fabrics with silhouettes elegant.

Rounding out the front row were Ashlee Simpson, “Succession” star J. Smith-Cameron, Melanie Lynskey, Busy Philipps, Sophia Bushand and Siriano show-stopper Alicia Silverstone, dressed in a pop of red.

Then on Monday, fashion fans had an unofficial reunion of “America's Next Top Model” at the Pamella Rolland show Monday during New York Fashion Week, with Cycle 3 winner Eva Marcille, photographer.Nigel Barkerand creative directorJay-Manuelgather for a moment in the front row.