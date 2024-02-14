Fashion
Beyoncé makes a surprise appearance at New York Fashion Week at the Luar show
NEW YORK Don't worry, stay calm: Beyoncé shocked everyone with a surprise front-row appearance at the Luar fashion show Tuesday night.
Just days after breaking the Internet (again) with the announcement of her album “Act II” and the release of two new singles, Beyonc appeared at New York Fashion Week to mass hysteria and camera flashes photo of the stunned crowd.
Decked out in a silver ensemble with a bejeweled blazer dress, a silver hood dripping with gems, thigh-high boots and a sparkling silver cowboy hat (from her new singles “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold 'Em”) plus one corresponding to iridescent Luar bag and flanked by her mother Tina Knowles and famous bodyguard Julius de Boer, the entire room changed when Queen Bey arrived at her seat moments before the show began in a Brooklyn warehouse. Sister Solange Knowles sat a few seats away, dressed in black, next to designer Christopher John Rodgers.
Beyoncé, her sister and her mother were not on superstar time that night, but rather on proud aunt, mother and grandmother duty to support Solange Knowles' son, Daniel “Julez” Smith Jr., during his NYFW debut.
For her catwalk entrance, Smith, 19, wore an oversized double-breasted leather coat with exaggerated shoulders and matching leather pants, along with elbow-length fur gloves and a large Luar backpack . Solange Knowles clapped and smiled for her son during the show's finale.
Smith mingled at the afterparty, meeting friends and huddling around someone's phone, laughing.
Murmurs from an exclusive fifth-floor area of the afterparty echoed through the crowd, with partygoers wondering if Beyonc was still in the building. She was indeed apart from the main crowd, as she left the party to the shouts of photographers outside, just waiting to catch a glimpse of her as she and her sparkly cowboy hat disappeared onto the booth rear of a black SUV. (One photographer joked that he might quit photography now that he'd gotten the photo of a lifetime.)
Designer Raul Lopez's show drew inspiration from the concept of metrosexuality, weaving together centuries of inspiration to showcase what he calls the “return of the metrosexual.”
The collection included broad-shouldered leather tops in ostrich shapes reminiscent of the Regency era, styled on the catwalk with linked watches and draped around the chest like a straitjacket; large leather belts without buckles, rather low on the hips and tightened by a jeweled lapel; sheer tops, one with a deep V-neck and cinched at the waist with the cursive Luar “L”; and the iconic Luar bags were presented in all sizes, now also in backpack form.
On Monday, Lopez took USA TODAY through her mood board, featuring photos of men in powdered wigs, runway moments blending femininity and masculinity, and the famous unofficial metrosexual spokesperson of the 2000s, David Beckham.
Sharing some of his pieces before the show, the CFDA Award-winning designer spoke about the fashion cycle and why he labeled the collection “Deceptionista,” in keeping with the truths we tell ourselves and how it the softer side of masculinity returns. in the style of a new and more tolerant way of LGBTQ+ culture.
“For Lopez, metrosexuality isn't just a label or a look, it was a trap door to acceptance, a way for him to hide his sexuality while growing up,” according to the show notes. As part of the “Deceptionista,” he was capable of “deceiving, overshadowing, and ultimately transcending.”
Besides Beyonc stopping NYFW on Tuesday, many other celebrities also took the front row.
Designer Christian Siriano officially kicked off New York Fashion Week with his luxurious return to the catwalk on Thursday, pairing a bustling front row with a desert-inspired collection blending warm, shimmering and sumptuous fabrics with silhouettes elegant.
Rounding out the front row were Ashlee Simpson, “Succession” star J. Smith-Cameron, Melanie Lynskey, Busy Philipps, Sophia Bushand and Siriano show-stopper Alicia Silverstone, dressed in a pop of red.
Then on Monday, fashion fans had an unofficial reunion of “America's Next Top Model” at the Pamella Rolland show Monday during New York Fashion Week, with Cycle 3 winner Eva Marcille, photographer.Nigel Barkerand creative directorJay-Manuelgather for a moment in the front row.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2024/02/13/beyonce-nyfw-surprise-appearance-luar/72591032007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi in the UAE: From a few sentences in Arabic to the UAE President's gratitude for his affection; best moments from PM Modi's speech
- President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana voted in Jakarta's Gambir
- Bollywood is the biggest production
- Beyoncé makes a surprise appearance at New York Fashion Week at the Luar show
- Federal audit finds much work remains in Puerto Rico's hurricane and earthquake recovery process
- Inflation Data Scares Markets as Dow Closes Down 500 Points
- Zeenat Aman's Relationship Advice If Family Doesn't Like Your Partner | Bollywood
- Aloha by John Burns Intercollegiate
- Honor's Magic V2 Porsche Edition comes with a stylus
- Sydney measles alert – News
- Turkey, Egypt aim to extend diplomatic thaw at Cairo summit | News
- Son Heung-min suffered dislocated finger after 'table tennis fight between South Korean teammates'