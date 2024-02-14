Fashion
How Fashion Deals helped LOral become the biggest player in Prestige Beautys
PARIS LOral's luxury division has had an eventful week: last Thursday, the group announced annual revenue that showed its Luxury unit had overtaken Este Lauder Companies, making it the world's largest player in prestige beauty . On Friday, the brand announced its latest license: the rights to sell perfume and beauty products for Prada's fast-growing sister brand, Miu Miu.
On Tuesday, the group welcomed journalists and business partners to Paris for an immersive event showcasing its history and latest innovations in its fragrance lines, including Armani, Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino and Prada.
The group offered samples of signature ingredients, including rose extracts for Lancme grown and distilled in Grasse or an ultra-fresh and realistic tuberose note extracted using a method without solvents or heat (the first ingredient resulting from an agreement exclusive agreement signed last year with French companies). Cosmo supplier). Guests also got an exclusive sneak peek at Valentino's new fragrance line, which is expected to be revealed to customers this spring.
Licensing has become a dirty word in some sectors of the luxury industry. Gucci owner Kering is considering bringing beauty in-house for more of its brands, while Spanish perfume and fashion giant Puig is increasingly looking to acquire brands.
This trend has not prevented LOral from concluding major licensing contracts: before Miu Miu, the last five years saw the group sign agreements with Prada and Valentino, acquire the very trendy Mugler (including its fashion branch) and renew its successful partnership with Armani. until 2050.
We have continued to gain market share over the past 13 years by building this very balanced brand portfolio, which meets all kinds of customer needs across geographies, ages and psychographics, said Cyril Chapuy, President from LOral Luxes, at BoF.
Certainly, the LOral Luxes portfolio extends well beyond its fashion licenses: the pure players in beauty and skincare Lancme, Kiehls and Helena Rubinstein (100% owned by the group) are all brands of more of a billion.
But savvy fashion pairings have boosted LOral's sales thanks to rapid growth from recent fragrance launches like Valentinos Born in Roma or Pradas Paradoxe. Meanwhile, YSL, which has a very long-term deal with LOral, has reinvigorated its fragrance business by developing its Libre fragrance led by singer Dua Lipa.
Sales at LOreals' luxury division rose 4.5% on a like-for-like basis to $US14.9 billion ($16 billion) last year. Shares fell 7 percent, however, as investors reacted to a worse-than-expected slowdown in China. The luxury unit still outpaced rival Este Lauder Companies, whose revenues have fallen for six straight quarters.
The Prada case
For the luxury fashion licenses that LOral calls its couture segment, the group's success is based on a relationship of trust and close collaboration with partners, Chapuy said. Nearly 35 years since the start of the group's partnership with Armani, which has grown into a multi-billion-a-year business based on its blend of signature fragrances like Acqua di Gio and S and the popularity of its full-color cosmetics line including nail polishes , lipsticks and foundation, the group continues to meet with founder Giorgio himself on a monthly basis.
For Prada, owner-designer Miuccia and her husband and business partner Patrizio Bertelli were personally involved in deciding how the brand's nuanced blend of heritage and avant-garde codes would be translated into beauty.
They felt that the triangle, the Prada green, the checkerboard that we see in the stores were timeless signatures that absolutely had to be present, Chapuy said.
The first major perfume launched by the unit at LOral, Prada Paradoxe in 2022, met the specifications by manufacturing a triangle-shaped bottle and is marketed by Emma Watson on a Prada green background.
The resumption of control of Prada's perfume business from the former licensee Puig took longer than expected, delaying the relaunch under LOral. But Chapuy was still waiting for new perfumes to hit the market before launching into skincare and color cosmetics, launching in August 2023.
Perfume is the category that truly embodies luxury, it has an indulgent and hedonistic quality as well as being linked to the world of dreams, Chapuy said.
With Miu Miu, the group should follow a similar approach: create a flagship perfume to anchor the brand's beauty codes before diversifying. LOral and the Prada Group will need to align their efforts to differentiate the message and target customers of Prada and Miu Miu, whose overlap has sometimes been problematic.
We see Miu Miu as being more , more playful and freer, in addition to appealing to a slightly younger clientele, Chapuy said. Prada is more about sophistication, avant-garde.
In addition to acquiring new licenses, LOral Luxe has sought to gain greater control of the value chain and reduce its dependence on wholesalers in recent years by opening dozens of independent boutiques for its couture brands, notably in China , as well as by developing e-commerce. .
The group significantly accelerated its retail efforts last year with the acquisition of Aesop, the nature-inspired premium skincare and fragrance brand that operates more than 400 stores.
Questions about China
As the dust settles on the Miu Miu deal and news of LOral Luxes' triumph in its rivalry with ELC, questions linger about the group's slowdown in North Asia, which had previously fueled the division's growth . Group-wide sales contracted 6% in the region in the fourth quarter, amid weak demand in mainland China and slowing sales in travel retail hubs like Hainan.
Following changes in the application of daigou [duty-free import] Last May, the group will be faced with fairly difficult bases of comparison in this sector of activity in the first half. But it is also clear that the underlying demand situation is more difficult, HSBC analysts write in a note to clients. Outside of China, the beauty market remains vibrant and we expect this to remain the case in 2024.
Chapuy highlighted the strength of the group's global portfolio. We have built a balanced global profile because we are never really safe from a regional crisis, he declared.
|
