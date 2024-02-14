More and more men are wearing engagement rings. The market is understanding this.





By Brennan DohertyFeature Matching Alamy Several celebrities, including Canadian singer Michael Bubl, have started wearing men's engagement rings, propelling the trend (Credit: Alamy) A symbol long worn by women, the engagement ring is increasingly attracting men. Last April, on a secluded beach overlooking Toronto, I slipped an engagement ring on my girlfriend's finger. Then she did something relatively unusual for a North American couple in their twenties: she put a ring on mine. My engagement ring is a 2mm wide white gold circle to match my fiancé's wedding ring. To do without it seemed strange to me. For many people, a ring is traditionally a sign that a woman has been “taken” by a man. But I view our relationship as an equal partnership, the traditional approach didn't quite fit. Engagement rings for men are a common practice in several countries, including Chile, Sweden And Brazil, where jewelry traditionally serves as a wedding ring. But in much of the Western world, only women receive engagement rings. It changes. In recent years, in the absence of a male-focused engagement ring market, some men have worn traditional wedding rings instead, says Yagmur Telaferli, head of brand communications and content at the new-build jeweler. york Eternate. However, now, companies of all sizes are waking up to the demand and launching engagement ring collections specifically aimed at men. Eternate launched its own line in January. Additionally, many major brands serving global markets, including Tiffany & Co and Brilliant Earth, have introduced male-centric designs, often with thicker rings and more discreetly placed diamonds than their female counterparts. Like women's rings, they can run into thousands of dollars. Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. Global fine jewelry company Tiffany & Co has launched a range of men's engagement rings in 2021, with prices climbing into the six figures (Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co) Tobias Kormund, chief executive of London-based online diamond retailer 77 Diamonds, says demand for men's engagement rings was close to zero until about seven years ago. Today, he estimates they account for as many as one in 30 personalized orders from men looking for rings set with diamonds or precious stones. “It’s not a flagship product yet,” he says, “but it definitely seems to be growing.” Jewelry retailer experts say gay men were among the first customers to seek out men's engagement rings. “Gay couples have really tried to define their own engagements and weddings and find ways to express their commitment to each other,” says Joshua Sherman, marketing director at Grown Brilliance, which focuses on diamonds synthetics. However, the trend has caught on. Some A-list celebrities, including Ed Sheeran, Ryan Reynolds, Brooklyn Beckham and Michael Bubl, have marked their own engagements with a ring, sometimes wearing them with a wedding band after the wedding. In part, alongside a booming market for inclusive, gender-neutral fashion, more and more men are adopting jewelry in general. At Eternate, men's jewelry accounted for 7.2% of all sales in 2021, says Telaferli. Today, that figure is closer to 15%. At Grown Brilliance, Sherman says sales of their men's lines have grown twice as fast as sales of their women's lines. Some people also question the traditional symbolism of the engagement ring as social attitudes change. Eddie LeVian, CEO of New York jeweler Le Vian Corp, describes a man's engagement ring practice as a reflection of the changing dynamics of relationships and love. He wears his own engagement ring. “As a husband who proudly wears his diamond engagement ring, given to him by my wife Miranda 38 years ago, I have witnessed the growing acceptance of this practice.” Courtesy of Brennan Doherty Writer Brennan Doherty's engagement ring was sold as a wedding ring (Courtesy of Brennan Doherty) Talia Koren, a California-based dating expert who hosts the Intentional dating podcast, gave her now fiancé an engagement ring about a week after proposing to her. “I don’t really see why in a heterosexual relationship a woman wears a ring and a man doesn’t,” she says. “Why not have a symbol of commitment on the man’s side before marriage?” Koren doesn't personally know anyone else who has taken the his-and-hers engagement ring approach, but based on his own observations, some couples seem interested in doing it. She believes they want to align their own engagement process with their values. She also says that since giving her fiancé a ring, some women have approached her saying it was a good decision. (Not everyone agrees, but some of his Instagram followers bristle at the idea.) Many jewelers believe this practice will become even more common, especially as more people, including celebrities, adopt it. “It's become an important piece of jewelry for many couples,” says Alison McGill, an expert for Canadian wedding publication The Kit. Importantly, LeVian says increased demand leads to increased revenue. “From a business perspective, the rise of men's engagement rings presents a lucrative opportunity for jewelers and entrepreneurs alike. With a growing market eager to explore new expressions of love and engagement, there is immense potential to cater to diverse tastes and preferences.”

