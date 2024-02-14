Replay: How fast fashion and social media are fueling a world of high consumption and low quality

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

TikTok is full of influencers posting fashion posts and unboxing huge boxes of cheap polyester clothing.

Clothes from brands like Shein may be super fast, but they're low quality.

Can consumers still recognize a beautifully made garment?

Today, About: The clothes got worse. And social media and ever-changing trends don't help.

Guests

Danielle Vermeer, Product manager. Veteran thrift store shopper. Runs second-hand fashion newsletter Goodwill Hunting and co-founded startup Teleportation. (@DLVermeer)

Mandy Lee, freelance fashion writer and trend analyst. She manages the Old Loser TikTok and Instagram accounts in Brooklyn. (@oldloserinbrooklyn)

Also Featured

Sydney GreenGen Z shopper who feels conflicted about purchasing new clothes.

Interview Highlights

On a definition of quality fashion

Danielle Vermeer:“For quality fashion, there are elements of both objective and subjective measurements. So, for example, objectively there might be a quality garment that has great durability. It lasts a long time, or there is a excellent workmanship. The craftsmanship, the construction of the garment, the functionality of the materials and the composition of the materials are of better quality. And then there are also subjective characteristics. It's the look and feel, the way it is worn over time, aesthetics, creativity, all of this combined creates superior quality or the opposite, a lower quality garment.”

On Shein's economic model

Danielle Vermeer:“There's definitely more of a social listening aspect, whereas the traditional fashion industry has been very top-down. Brands, luxury houses, usually create these two-season capsules, and that then trickles down into the mid-tier and mass fashion. Shein is really flipping this model on its head to see what consumers are interested in. Let's start with these small batches, then scale up if there's greater demand. And in theory, that's great because you have less waste.

“And Shein reports that they have less than 1% unsold inventory, whereas across the fashion industry the average is between 25% and 40%. So there's a lot of overstock, and I think we as consumers are seeing that with all of this inventory.” the end of season sales, the markdowns, the clearance shelves that are overstocked with things people just haven't bought. And while demand is a good start, there's still a size and scale of what you're creating as a brand like Shein that, frankly, is shoddy and not built to last.”

On accessibility to quality fashion

Danielle Vermeer: ​​“Accessibility incorporates both price and affordability, but also things like size, inclusiveness, following trends, and convenience. And then after reading thousands of comments, especially from Shein buyers on social media, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, they also talk about things like nihilism, which is really interesting from a consumer perspective.

“It's almost saying, well, the world is already burning, so why can't I look cute and buy this $3 top from Shein or wherever? But the most important ones in terms of accessibility are to know where to find quality fashion, and can you afford it? Will it suit me? Will it really be something I like and is cute? And for many younger consumers “Gen Z in particular, they haven't been exposed to quality fashion and don't have much access to it yet.”

On Gen Z's fashion nihilism

Danielle Vermeer: “Gen Z feels a lot of pressure, because they feel like the weight of the world is on their shoulders, that they have to be the one to solve some of these global problems. But they also grew up as a native of digitally bombarded and immersed in social media. And that's why, according to thredUP, one in three Gen Zers feel addicted to fast fashion and one in five feel compelled to follow the latest trends and buy , buy, buy.

“Because they see it. They engage with it every day on social media. And so, they feel really negative emotions like guilt, feeling dependent, pressure. And that's not what I think fashion should be. I think fashion It should be a vehicle for self-expression, for creativity. It should be fun, it should feel good. And I don't think feeling guilty or dependent is something we should support.

On the cycle of fashion abundance

Mandy Lee: “The accessibility factor in the pricing of fast fashion, for example, is that accessibility is very attractive and creates this idea of ​​abundance. You can buy a lot of things at once with the same amount of money you would spend on a higher quality item, perhaps an item of clothing. And that kind of abundant mindset creates this almost revolving door mindset when it comes to your wardrobe.

“Which means I can replace pretty much everything in my wardrobe for a very low price. I'll just keep alternating, depending on what's trending or how my tastes change over time. And That, I think, is It's really part of the root cause of this kind of endless cycle of buy, buy, buy, throw away. Because the clothes made by Shein and others Fast fashion retailers are not good quality. They can just disintegrate, literally disintegrate in the wash over time.”

On how social media shapes the way we buy

Mandy Lee: “[Social media]plays a huge and massive role and is a driving factor in this abundant mindset we are talking about. And kind of what Danielle was talking about earlier about transportation culture, these videos work extremely well and provide polarizing content. Some people can be very, very opposed. And, you know, add engagement, you know, comment like it's bad, blah, blah, blah. So that’s sort of that ending. And then other people will fight about it. So it creates this really polarizing content.

“And then the user who just bought, you know, 20, 30 items of clothing from Shein gets a dose of dopamine. Because their mentions and their notifications explode because their video goes viral. Those pieces of content work very, very well. …And that kind of reminds me, you know, if you buy something online and you're waiting for it to be mailed to you, you're kind of floating on dopamine to get something new. And it really reminds me of “It's the same feeling that, you know, when you watch a video or an Instagram post or a Twitter thread that you posted that also goes viral. They are connected. And I feel like those feelings are very similar and overlap a lot. “

Do you foresee any changes or a withdrawal from these practices by the fashion industry itself?

Mandy Lee: “This question is difficult to answer because from what I have observed and experienced in the luxury and fast fashion industry. I don't see an end to this problem in the near future. And I think that everyone's efforts are really admirable. But I think a lot of people blame individuals for this problem. If you buy from Shein, yes, you're contributing, but it's not who, you know, runs this machine.

“It's much bigger than the individual and it extends to the entire industry. It's not just a Shein problem. It's a problem that affects everyone at this point. And if you go back to what the guest just said, we're talking about there, what they have in common is practice. They've put effort and time into identifying what is good quality and what's not. And you have to experience that for yourself. It's not something that you can really, you know, look at online and know how to touch and feel and exactly what it You have to research it in person. It's an experience you almost gain.

“And I think a lot of people don't want to do that because, again, that instant gratification that comes from even buying fast fashion, you know what the influencer push is like, you know, monkey see monkey do, buy on the place. Trust me. You know, it really takes time and effort to develop these skills in how to identify clothes. And I think that practice has really been lost over the last ten, 20 years. And I just think it's so human Honestly, I don't know how we'll get back to this, if that's even possible. I like to think I'm optimistic, but right now, I don't know how this problem will end.

On building a new culture around fashion

Danielle Vermeer:“I think consumers, especially younger ones who haven't yet been exposed to quality fashion, I'm excited to be able to experience that 'Aha' moment where they can touch, feel, try and even smell what good – “