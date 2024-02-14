



See Michael Kors, Wiederhoeft and more at New York Fashion Week 2024 US Elections Sports Entertainment Life Money Technology Travel Opinion New York Fashion Week Add a topic New York Fashion Week 2024 is not letting up on its fashion flow as the week-long event draws to a close. Designer brands Michael Kors, Wiederhoeft and others electrified the catwalk with eye-catching ensembles. Scroll through to see some of the best looks from Day 5, including this shimmering light pink dress from the Wiederhoeft fashion show on February 13. Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images for NYFW: the shows Wiederhoeft brought a princess-meets-party-girl chic aesthetic to NYFW with her collection of ethereal dresses and fashion-forward streetwear. Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images for NYFW: the shows Wiederhöft Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images for NYFW: the shows Wiederhöft Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images for NYFW: the shows Wiederhöft Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images for NYFW: the shows Wiederhöft Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images for NYFW: the shows Wiederhöft Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images for NYFW: the shows Wiederhöft Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images for NYFW: the shows Wiederhöft Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images for NYFW: the shows Wiederhöft Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images for NYFW: the shows Wiederhöft Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images for NYFW: the shows Who says you can't stay warm and fashionable? Michael Kors elevated winter wear with a series of stylish coats, blazers and sweaters at the show. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU, AFP Via Getty Images Michael Kors CHARLY TRIBALLEAU, AFP Via Getty Images Michael Kors Bebeto Matthews, AP Michael Kors Bebeto Matthews, AP Michael Kors Bebeto Matthews, AP Model Irinia Shayk walks the runway during the Michael Kors fashion show on February 13, 2024. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU, AFP Via Getty Images Michael Kors Bebeto Matthews, AP Michael Kors CHARLY TRIBALLEAU, AFP Via Getty Images Michael Kors Bebeto Matthews, AP Michael Kors CHARLY TRIBALLEAU, AFP Via Getty Images Michael Kors Bebeto Matthews, AP Designer Michael Kors waves to the applause after his NYFW show on February 13, 2024. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU, AFP Via Getty Images Kimmy J delivered cozy chic at NYFW, showing off an impeccable assortment of casual winter looks. Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images for NYFW: the shows Kimmy J. Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images for NYFW: the shows Kimmy J. Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images for NYFW: the shows Kimmy J. Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images for NYFW: the shows Kimmy J. Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images for NYFW: the shows Kimmy J. Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images for NYFW: the shows Kimmy J. Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images for NYFW: the shows Kimmy J. Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images for NYFW: the shows Kimmy J. Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images for NYFW: the shows Kimmy J. Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images for NYFW: the shows Kimmy J. Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images for NYFW: the shows Designers Heejin Jenny Kim, left, and Haeun Lee Zhenzi of Kimmy J walk the runway during their fashion show on February 13, 2024. Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images for NYFW: the shows 2024 USA TODAY, a division of Gannett Satellite Information Network, LLC.

