Michael Kors draws inspiration from his grandmother's wedding dress for New York Fashion Week fall/winter collection

New York (AP) The original location of legendary department store Barneys in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood paved the way for designer Michael Kors to present his fall-winter 2024 collection at New York Fashion Week.

Inside the mirrored lobby, the celebrity-rich crowd included actors Blake Lively, Katie Holmes, Rachel Zegler, Brie Larson, Gabrielle Union and more. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was also in attendance, as was artist Kelsea Ballerini.

Before the show, Kors explained his mission for this collection in an interview with the Associated Press.

When the world is upside down, I think my job is to give people more confidence. It's that simple, Kors says.

His mother, Joan Kors, who died last year, had a strong influence on his life and career. And even if his heritage remains faithful to the creator, this time, it was his grandmother who inspired him.

I found my grandmother's wedding dress and she got married in the '30s, and I started delving into the '30s because her dress looked incredibly modern, Kors said .

From there, he thought about old Hollywood.

We saw both sides of the female personality, we saw very sensual things and we saw Carole Lombard and Jean Harlow, and then we saw the great classic tomboys like (Marlene) Dietrich and Katharine Hepburn and the common thread that all this kept. I'm going, Kors said.

The idea of ​​creating the collection based on these elements and ideas impressed Rachel Brosnahan.

I feel like anytime you can inspire your art, whether it's fashion, theater or music with any type of emotion, it makes it iconic and timeless and stands out. So I'm excited and I didn't know that, Brosnahan said.

The Marvelous Mrs. star Emmy winner Maisel is leaving town next week to play Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy.

I guess the cats are out of the bag. We're doing our first table read next week in Atlanta, Brosnahan said.

Once the show began, the crowd was treated to an assortment of tweed jackets, double-breasted coats, slit skirts and sequinned dresses. There were cashmere turtlenecks, chunky glasses and thin bags. With a few exceptions, the majority of designs used a neutral color palette, with gray and lots of black.

Black is definitely part of the collection. But there's also the shock of wearing head-to-toe white in winter. But there are also warm tones of cappuccino and chocolate, lots of metallics, gunmetal, which I love, Kors said.

Aside from the color palette, Kors strives to create sensual, fitted designs with roomy comfort.

It's never just about wearing something tight because for me, it's about comfort for everything. But it’s also about showing the body. “That’s why today you’ll see models of all ages and sizes, which makes it interesting to me,” Kors said.

He added: When they get dressed, they put something on, and it makes them feel ready to take on the day and feel better.