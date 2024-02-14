Fashion
Royal Ascot wakes up! Prestigious racetrack appoints celebrity-loved designer as first-ever creative director who encourages men's corsets and describes gender-specific clothing as a 'fun idea'
For the first time in its 313-year history, Ascot Racecourse has announced the appointment of a creative director.
British fashion designer Daniel Fletcher, 33, will be responsible for creating the annual Lookbook and Millinery Collective in 2024, which sets the style tone of the year and often inspires running enthusiasts' outfits.
He is known for his classic silhouettes and modern, fluid clothing; Its spring/summer 2023 collection included corset designs for both men and women.
The Cheshire-born designer, whose first client was the eccentric Harry Styles, said GQ in 2023: “The idea of clothing being intended for a specific gender is so funny.
“I understand that something like a bra is designed to be functional, but when it comes to a shirt, why would we apply gender to something like that? And for me, it's the same for the corset.
British fashion designer Daniel Fletcher, 33, will be responsible for creating the annual Lookbook and Millinery Collective in 2024, which sets the tone for the year and often inspires running enthusiasts' outfits.
Harry, 30, a former member of One Direction, whose style included jumpsuits, feather boas, skirts and dresses, became Daniel's first customer after buying all the short-sleeved boxy shirts in the collection designer's graduation in 2015.
“Harry had a huge impact on my career,” Daniel admitted. GQ in 2020. “At 24, I couldn’t believe what was happening. »
Since then, the designer's career has gone from strength to strength, with stars including James McAvoy, Robert Pattinson, Eddie Redmayne, Emma Corrin and Emerald Fennell wearing his looks.
The Central Saint Martins graduate has also designed for some of the world's most prestigious houses, including Louis Vuitton, Lanvin and JW Anderson, and served as artistic director of Italian brand Fiorucci between 2019 and 2023.
He was nominated for the LVMH Prize in 2017, won the European semi-final of the International Woolmark Prize and was named Breakthrough Designer of The Year at the 2020 GQ Men of The Year Awards.
After many successful seasons showcasing his collections at London Fashion Week, Daniel took part in the Netflix series Next In Fashion which saw him make it to the final.
The Cheshire-born designer, whose first client was the eccentric Harry Styles, told GQ in 2023: “The idea of clothing being aimed at a specific gender is so funny. »
He is known for his classic silhouettes and modern, fluid clothing; its Spring/Summer 2023 collection included corset designs for men and women (photo)
Commenting on his latest appointment, Daniel said: “I’m delighted to be appointed as Ascots’ first creative director and to embark on this new role.
“I want to encapsulate the rich heritage of the racecourse while embracing the unique dress codes, adding a contemporary twist to bring a style that Ascot has never seen before.
“For 2024, I want to inspire racing fans to push the boundaries with their own unique style and immerse themselves in the opportunity to embrace their own creativity. What better occasion than Royal Ascot!
“I am very excited to reveal the next evolution of the globally renowned brand’s style direction and can’t wait for this vision to become a reality.”
Alexandra Bertram, Head of Brand and Creative for Ascot Racecourse, said: “Self-expression and the joy of dressing up for a day at the races has always been at the heart of Ascot.
“2024 marks an incredibly exciting chapter for us and we are delighted to appoint Daniel Fletcher as Creative Director.
Harry, 30, a former member of One Direction, whose style includes jumpsuits, feather boas, skirts and dresses, became Daniel's first customer after buying all the short-sleeved boxy shirts in the collection graduate studies of the creator in 2015.
Since then, the designer's career has gone from strength to strength, with stars including James McAvoy, Robert Pattinson, Eddie Redmayne, Emma Corrin and Emerald Fennell wearing his looks.
The Central Saint Martins graduate has also designed for some of the world's most prestigious houses, including Louis Vuitton, Lanvin and JW Anderson, and served as artistic director of Italian brand Fiorucci between 2019 and 2023.
“Royal Ascot style transcends just dressing for the races and Daniel brings a fresh, authentic aesthetic that perfectly reflects our passion for individuality and personal style.
“By working closely with Daniel, we will cater to Ascot’s diverse audiences with their incredible range of styles and varied shopping habits, from second-hand items to couture.
“He has a deep understanding of the Ascot brand and we look forward to working closely to create hero moments in the run-up to Royal Ascot and beyond.”
Royal Ascot has confirmed that its dress code remains unchanged in 2024. It operates in the Royal Enclosure, Queen Anne Enclosure and Village Enclosure.
Royal Ascot takes place from Tuesday 18th to Saturday 22nd June 2024 with tickets starting from 35 per person if booked before midnight on 29th March 2024.
After many successful seasons showcasing his collections at London Fashion Week, Daniel took part in the Netflix series Next In Fashion which saw him make it to the final.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-13081957/Royal-Ascot-goes-woke-Prestigious-racecourse-appoints-celeb-loved-designer-encourages-mens-corsets-describes-gender-specific-clothing-funny-idea-creative-director.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- University of Alabama at Birmingham Athletics
- Royal Ascot wakes up! Prestigious racetrack appoints celebrity-loved designer as first-ever creative director who encourages men's corsets and describes gender-specific clothing as a 'fun idea'
- ESMT Berlin and BCG launch index comparing European biotech innovation hubs
- USPTO issues inventory guidance and examples for AI-assisted inventions
- Everything we know about the grand opening
- Joanne Froggatt urges government to be 'honest' about Covid mistakes
- Incidents of violence and abuse against UK retail staff rise to 1,300 per day | retail
- How would your favorite Bollywood rom-com couples fare in the modern dating world?
- Fashion & Culture: Pagne – Chicago Maroon
- Imran Khan's party claims mandate stolen in darkness of night
- Valentine's Day: Haley writes love letters to world dictators in Trump's name
- Independent cinemas depend on you – The Daily Free Press