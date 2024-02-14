Royal Ascot wakes up! Prestigious racetrack appoints celebrity-loved designer as first-ever creative director who encourages men's corsets and describes gender-specific clothing as a 'fun idea'

For the first time in its 313-year history, Ascot Racecourse has announced the appointment of a creative director.

British fashion designer Daniel Fletcher, 33, will be responsible for creating the annual Lookbook and Millinery Collective in 2024, which sets the style tone of the year and often inspires running enthusiasts' outfits.

He is known for his classic silhouettes and modern, fluid clothing; Its spring/summer 2023 collection included corset designs for both men and women.

The Cheshire-born designer, whose first client was the eccentric Harry Styles, said GQ in 2023: “The idea of ​​clothing being intended for a specific gender is so funny.

“I understand that something like a bra is designed to be functional, but when it comes to a shirt, why would we apply gender to something like that? And for me, it's the same for the corset.

Harry, 30, a former member of One Direction, whose style included jumpsuits, feather boas, skirts and dresses, became Daniel's first customer after buying all the short-sleeved boxy shirts in the collection designer's graduation in 2015.

“Harry had a huge impact on my career,” Daniel admitted. GQ in 2020. “At 24, I couldn’t believe what was happening. »

Since then, the designer's career has gone from strength to strength, with stars including James McAvoy, Robert Pattinson, Eddie Redmayne, Emma Corrin and Emerald Fennell wearing his looks.

The Central Saint Martins graduate has also designed for some of the world's most prestigious houses, including Louis Vuitton, Lanvin and JW Anderson, and served as artistic director of Italian brand Fiorucci between 2019 and 2023.

He was nominated for the LVMH Prize in 2017, won the European semi-final of the International Woolmark Prize and was named Breakthrough Designer of The Year at the 2020 GQ Men of The Year Awards.

After many successful seasons showcasing his collections at London Fashion Week, Daniel took part in the Netflix series Next In Fashion which saw him make it to the final.

Commenting on his latest appointment, Daniel said: “I’m delighted to be appointed as Ascots’ first creative director and to embark on this new role.

“I want to encapsulate the rich heritage of the racecourse while embracing the unique dress codes, adding a contemporary twist to bring a style that Ascot has never seen before.

“For 2024, I want to inspire racing fans to push the boundaries with their own unique style and immerse themselves in the opportunity to embrace their own creativity. What better occasion than Royal Ascot!

“I am very excited to reveal the next evolution of the globally renowned brand’s style direction and can’t wait for this vision to become a reality.”

Alexandra Bertram, Head of Brand and Creative for Ascot Racecourse, said: “Self-expression and the joy of dressing up for a day at the races has always been at the heart of Ascot.

“2024 marks an incredibly exciting chapter for us and we are delighted to appoint Daniel Fletcher as Creative Director.

“Royal Ascot style transcends just dressing for the races and Daniel brings a fresh, authentic aesthetic that perfectly reflects our passion for individuality and personal style.

“By working closely with Daniel, we will cater to Ascot’s diverse audiences with their incredible range of styles and varied shopping habits, from second-hand items to couture.

“He has a deep understanding of the Ascot brand and we look forward to working closely to create hero moments in the run-up to Royal Ascot and beyond.”

Royal Ascot has confirmed that its dress code remains unchanged in 2024. It operates in the Royal Enclosure, Queen Anne Enclosure and Village Enclosure.

Royal Ascot takes place from Tuesday 18th to Saturday 22nd June 2024 with tickets starting from 35 per person if booked before midnight on 29th March 2024.