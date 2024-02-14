DALLAS MEN’S PARADE: IT’S ALL ABOUT FRIENDSHIP





Visit the Dallas Market Center (and the city itself) for the first time at the very end of January for the Men's Show, it was a great opportunity to catch up with old friends and make new ones. As soon as I got off the elevator, I ran into Mary Beth Walsh-Schmiege from Emmanuel Berg and her fantastic photographer husband Gus Schmiege (we had all worked together at Robert Talbott), then Floyd Nathan of McPherson in Nashville (Floyd and I worked together at Raffi). I knew we were off to a good start. Later in the day, the Dallas Market Center team gathered in the Mart lobby for a glass of wine and a fashion show. There's something about seeing clothes on a body in motion that tells a story that a collection on hangers just can't beat. This parade was beautifully produced, included almost everyone in the show and was a perfect way to end the day. On Sunday, I had the pleasure of hosting “Uniformly Speaking”, which turned out to be more of a conversation between friends than a real “round table” with BugatchiRichard Gualtieri and Dallas-based fashion writer Gordon Kendall. The talking points were based on the fabulous fashion story that Michael Macko concocted for our February issue. We discussed how the modern man's uniform has evolved into a modern mix of tailored clothing and sportswear that suits every occasion. We've explained how a tonal outfit that mimics a suit can offer a level of formality but, more importantly, adds flexibility that can take clients through hybrid work weeks, evening activities and into the weekend -end. Ties seem to have evolved: Yes, ties are slowly making their way back into men's wardrobes, but a bandana or knotted scarf adds the same style and looks a little more casual and contemporary. (We can all agree on the return of bow ties!) Finally, we talked about modern proportions: Even though the runways are showing more voluminous silhouettes, it doesn't seem like it's happening in large quantities at the checkout yet. Later that day, I met Kelly Leimberg at Christophe Léna (watch out, a big announcement here soon) and with Rodney Rosal at Paul Bétentlynot to mention Michael Duruwho showed me his exciting private label development program. After stopping to take a look at these awesome bags of bitesI realized I was right next to another old friend, Megin Spiveywho is working on a clever collection of tie bars in collaboration with Left Coast T-shirt. Monday evening I had the pleasure of dining with a crowd of top Peerless retailers at Terry Black's BBQ restaurant, where I discovered the delicacy of burnt ends and some of the raunchiest jokes I've ever heard in mixed company . (Please don't tell HR.) We ended the evening discussing retail in the South, well… let's just say if you don't see an article about the best stores in the Southeastern Conference here on MR, so Whitney from Hinton & Hinton in Oxford, Mississippi may make me the butt of next year's jokes.

