Christina Hendricks poses in a floral mini dress in new photos dedicated to her 'Valentine's Day'





LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06: Christine Hendricks attends The Art of Elysium's HEAVEN 2024 Gala at the Wiltern on January 6, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/WireImage) Christine Hendricks to her fiancé, Georges Bianchinion his mind for Valentine's Day, and we understand why! THE Mad Men The alumna took to Instagram to honor her beau on her beloved vacation, sharing a carousel filled with photos taken from businesses sharing her moniker, some of which she even took the time to pose with. On the first photo, The buccaneers The actress stood outside a bistro called Le Bon Georges, sticking out her hip as the photographer took the photo. She wore a high-necked navy blue mini dress with a white floral design and a tie low on the hip, leaving the excess strips of fabric hanging down the front of her right leg. Another photo shows her crouching on the sidewalk to stare at the mirrored sign of another business called The George, her reflection smiling gently at the camera. She included several other shots, including what looks like the cover of a menu, labeled C&G, and a photo of her husband himself sitting at a bar and pointing to a sign advertising La Bière Georges. “For my Valentine it sure feels like a sign,” she captioned the series, which was reportedly compiled of photos captured during her travels around the world over the past year, l 'taking to France, Scotland, Ireland and even the desert, among other places. local. The couple plans to get married in New Orleans, another of their popular destinations of late. It will be very festive, because we love New Orleans, she explained about the chouce. I've been there for years throughout my life and I think it's one of the greatest cities in America. I like the fact that it has its own cuisine, its own architecture, music and the mind. It’s just a very vibrant, sexy city.” Following: Christina Hendricks makes jaws drop in a daring sheer lace dress

