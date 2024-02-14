World War II fashion drama doesn't fit

World War II is well-known territory for prestige television, but at first glance, “The New Look” has a new avenue of entry. The Apple TV+ drama, created by Todd A. Kessler of “Bloodline,” traces the impact of the conflict on the world. The Paris-based fashion industry, centered on two titans of the profession: Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn) and Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche), both founders of legendary houses that continue to this day. For the purposes of “The New Look,” which begins with the French capital under Nazi occupation, these peers are also foils. Dior is a sensitive dreamer whose younger sister, Catherine (Maisie Williams), joined the anti-German Resistance and spent time in the Ravensbrück concentration camp. Chanel is an astute, self-made entrepreneur who notoriously collaborated with the Nazis, a relationship previously explored in the 2011 biography “Sleeping With the Enemy.”

In a title card, “The New Look” bills itself as “the story of how creation helped restore spirit and life to the world.” The title comes from Dior's legendary first collection in 1947, with cinched waists and full skirts that heralded a shift from wartime austerity to mid-century elegance. Not that you know that watching “The New Look,” which shows minimal interest in the details of what made Dior a master craftsman, nor Chanel a successful entrepreneur. The contrast between the brutality of war and the fragility of art is an ideal subject for in-depth study. With 10 hours at its disposal, “The New Look” has space both to argue the value of a seemingly trivial indulgence and to understand how aesthetic beauty can mask moral ugliness. Unfortunately, the series does neither, instead focusing on the more familiar aspects of its setting while underplaying those that might set it apart.

Although “The New Look” states its intention to focus on the aftermath of the war, the time quickly returns to the 1940s. From there, events move at a slow pace. It takes three full episodes until the liberation of Paris, both too long given the series' stated interests and not enough to do justice to the Vichy period. Dior spends the war working in the atelier of his mentor Lucien Lelong (John Malkovich — same hesitant delivery, different accent), supporting the French fashion apparatus by dressing the wives of German officers. Chanel first makes the less compromised choice of closing her business, only to form an affair with a high-ranking Nazi (Claes Bang) and attempt to use Aryan laws to wrest control of the business from her Jewish partners .

Given how these actions loom over both creators as the season progresses, “The New Look” could have used a dual timeline structure juxtaposing trauma and healing. Dwelling on the occupation accentuates the trauma to the detriment of fashion, the ostensible subject of the series. While Chanel is locked up at the Ritz and Dior is still an anonymous apprentice, the show first highlights Catherine's subterfuge, capture and detention. The subplot both draws on well-known tropes of heroic defiance and presents the former Arya Stark as another rebel fighter torn from her family. Chanel's lover is nicknamed Spatz, but he might as well be nicknamed The Prick, Bang's equally horrible villain from “Bad Sisters.” “The New Look” takes the same unimaginative approach to filling these roles as it does to depicting the creative process, rendered by Dior as a nonspecific need for space and inspiration at the cost of close relationships.

Mendelsohn, on the other hand, is unfortunately putinterpreted as the promising fashion designer. Kessler may have a relationship with the 'Bloodline'-era actor, but the 54-year-old Australian is unconvincing as the new face of a new generation, let alone as a brother Williams' eldest child, 26. (Dior is also believed to be hot on the heels of the already established Chanel, although Binoche is only five years older than her castmate.) Mendelsohn has an aged face and deep voice that doesn't fit with Dior's tender heart, who becomes emotionally dependent on his tarot reader and balks at the idea of ​​poaching his friends' employees. These friends include fellow designers Cristobál Balenciaga (Nuno Lopes) and Pierre Balmain (Thomas Poitevin), who each have exactly one note of personality: Balmain is brash; Pierre Cardin (Elliott Margueron) is eccentric. Their actual contributions to the field remain completely unexplored.

Yet these issues pale in comparison to the way “The New Look” addresses Chanel and her ties to the Third Reich. The series does not shy away from depicting the collaboration itself, which includes the attempted seizure of his company as well as the attempted spying under the codename Agent Westminster. Yet her portrayal of Chanel is strangely gentle. The mogul may be selfish, hypocritical, and opportunistic, but she's almost never shown openly prejudice, save for a single anti-Semitic remark directed at her co-founder-turned-antagonist Pierre Wertheimer (Charles Berling). Rather than springing from a shared worldview, her alliance with the Nazis plays out almost passively, like a woman succumbing to the pressures of a historical moment without fully considering its consequences. This is a terribly generous interpretation of active complicity in a genocidal regime.

After the war, Chanel fled to Switzerland to avoid prosecution, as she did in real life. There, Chanel refuses to admit or take into account her betrayals. Such denial is psychologically plausible, but terribly boring to watch for hours on end, leaving Binoche with little to do except tearfully rant about what her character owes to her nemesis Elsa Lombari (a perpetually tossed Emily Mortimer). . “The New Look” comes dangerously close to Chanel's self-pitying amalgam of well-deserved judgment and sexism or ageism. The opening flash-forward also shows Chanel returning to the forefront of Parisian couture, undermining any hint of convenience while establishing an undeserved triumph. A quarter of a century after the start of the anti-hero era, “The New Look” hesitates to highlight Chanel’s worst qualities. The result lacks either the moral clarity or emotional nuance demanded by this material. Between her lack of mastery of Chanel and the lack of attention paid to her or Dior's gifts, one wonders what “The New Look” wanted to be in the first place.

The first three episodes of “The New Look” will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 14, with the remaining episodes airing weekly on Wednesdays.