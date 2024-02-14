Beyoncé Attends New York Fashion Week Show for Raul Lopez's Indie Luar

NEW YORK The rumors started shortly after sunset Tuesday, and spread during the New York Fashion Week parties: Beyonc was in attendance at the Luar show. It seemed too juicy to be true. Beyonc Knowles-Carter is the world's most famous and elusive pop star, a figure who rarely appears in public and who is riding the Super Bowl announcement of the release of a new (country?) album, Act II . She attended Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton debut last summer, but her husband, Jay-Z, performed at the show and Williams is a longtime friend.

Furthermore, brands on the scale of Louis Vuitton, one of the crown jewels of LVMH, the world's largest fashion conglomerate, have entire departments, not to mention huge budgets, dedicated to celebrity wrestling. The front-row stars are part of the advertising machine that keeps luxury brands, whose products and logos are increasingly difficult to distinguish, in the news.

Luar, on the other hand, is an independent New York brand whose cult following celebrates the women of designer Raul Lopez's Dominican American upbringing and the eccentricities of the queer underground. Launched by Lopez in 2011 after leaving Hood By Air, another disruptive New York brand he co-founded, the brand has gone on hiatus several times, returning to Fashion Week in fall 2021 and becoming a flagship event among New York's semi-celebrities. for whom partying is a performance art (like actress Julia Fox and voguing extraordinaire Honey Balenciaga).

Like Telfar Clemens, who launched Telfar, the brand that spent a decade creating anti-fashion and then found outrageous success with its signature shopping bag, Lopez is a hometown hero, a fashion star autodidact who floats next to the luxury industrial complex (which is frequently inspired by him). He considers fashion as a tool of self-mythology and makes scandalous statements: this collection is premium trash, the metrosexual is back, we are in the era of the stray, which is a portmanteau for heterosexual, or a straight who dresses with a strange finesse. Last season, he designed looks with turned-up collars, imagining a partygoer pulled from the Hades of nightclubs by a street pastor in his family's neighborhood in the Dominican Republic.

Since returning to the fashion calendar in 2021, Lopez has found stability through the creation of an It bag, the round-handle Ana, and her line is carried at Bergdorf Goodman and Nordstrom. But he doesn't have the budget to pay celebrities to wear his clothes or sit front row and indeed, a Luar representative confirmed that none of Knowles or Knowles-Carter were paid to attend at the show.

On Tuesday at 8 p.m., an hour before the show, the rumors began to seem more credible: Julez Smith, the son of Beyoncé's sister Solange Knowles, was a model. Someone saw Beyoncé at a dinner downtown; someone else heard she was taking photos at the Bushwick warehouse where the show was taking place.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Fashion shows usually start about 40 minutes after the listed start time, Solange enters and sits in the front row next to designer Christopher John Rogers. A few minutes later, the crowd fell almost silent and Beyonc entered through a back door, wearing a silver sequin Gaurav Gupta jacket and matching boots with a cowboy hat and hologram Ana bag. Her mother, Tina Knowles, was right behind her, in a Luar coat, an Ana bag in hand.

After a moment of disbelief, was Beyoncé really there in that little warehouse?! mania broke out. Photographers and spectators of the show invaded it. That's it, exclaimed Mel Ottenberg, Interview's editor-in-chief. Honey Balenciaga, who danced on Beyoncé's Renaissance tour last fall, rushed over to say hello.

Celebrity endorsement of a fashion brand rarely makes sense these days. Although a handful of actors or musicians view fashion as personal expression or a visual complement to their artistic output, most use it as a supplement to the income they earn from their acting or performing activities. . A star can earn more than $200,000 wearing a brand's designs to an awards show, for example, and endorsement deals, in which a celebrity is a face of the brand who regularly wears its creations and poses in campaigns, can bring more than one star to one star. one million dollars.

Beyoncé's appearance in the front row was the rare moment of true fashion curiosity from a star whose co-sign can change the life of a designer, dancer or musician.

A few minutes after the photo frenzy, the lights went out and the show began. Although the collection was created months before Lopez knew Beyoncé would be there, she had urgent reassurance. If Lopez has a signature, it's not her big shoulders, although that's certainly hers. In reality, it is his ability to take the trappings of the bourgeois lady's fur, skirt suits, manicures and macho virility, like watches and big shoulders, and reform them in his own eye. original fact.

Here there was Dior's New Look, the WASP-waisted jacket and full skirt that reinvigorated Parisian fashion and culture after World War II, and the kinds of loose, richly patterned V-neck sweaters that Armenian American uncles wear to chat over coffee, but interspersed. with leather inserts and worn over leather leggings; and a very chic doyenne, Carolina Herrera, a bubble skirt and cardigan combo, but the skirt was embossed ostrich and the shoulders of the cardigan were high like a matriarch in her oversized shoulder pads at the family reunion.

Lopez's clothes are designed to be viewed with bulging eyes and dropped jaws. Their beauty and intelligence lies in the fact that Lopez manages to make the fantasy and ephemerality of ball culture permanent with her construction tricks, the kind of homemade things that drag queens make with scissors and a dream , as camp draws inspiration from runway tropes and old Vogue magazines, he makes in his New York studio.

The show included a collaboration with Moose Knuckles, the luxury outerwear line that has also worked with Telfar and Eckhaus Latta, a sign that Lopez's star is on the rise. Luar also announced the introduction of a line of basics, including sweater dresses and sweatshirts, which will be available each season.