MSU men's basketball travels to face Penn State after complete home performance





The Michigan State men's basketball team put together one of its best performances of the season with an 88-80 victory over then-No. 10 ranked Illinois. The Spartans made a statement Saturday afternoon, but they need to continue their momentum against Penn State on Wednesday night. Against Illinois, MSU's veteran core played at a high level, and after the game head coach Tom Izzo said it was “the most complete game (they've) had.”

Upper Guard AJ Hoggard went 12-13 from the free throw line on Saturday, following the team's worst free throw performance of the season against Minnesota. This was a real turnaround for the team on the line, and in close games these moves can make or break a team. “I think they're right where I thought they were at the beginning of the year,” Izzo said. Regarding Malik Hall's injury and recovery this past offseason, Izzo said he has played to the best of his abilities since his return and, although tired of his play before the season, Hall has had “as good ” performance as possible during the games he played. Izzo also said Michigan State's top three guards Tyson Walker, Jaden Akins and AJ Hoggard have been able to play well consistently this season and are “equally good” for the team's overall performance. The Spartans won the first meeting between the two teams this season in dominant fashion. MSU beat Penn State 92-61, where a graduate student advanced Malik Hall tied his career high of 24 points. Despite the 31-point win in January, the Nittany Lions are currently on a hot streak and have won three of their last four Big Ten games after starting the conference season 3-6. “(Penn State) beats and plays the best teams in the league,” Izzo said. “I'm excited to see what we can do, but we have to keep going on the road and bring the same kind of intensity that we did a few days ago. And if we do that, I like our chances. If We don't, I don't like our chances.” In the history between Michigan State and Penn State, there have been 55 meetings in which the Nittany Lions have only beaten the Spartans 11 times. However, Penn State now has two standout offensive threats that could be dangerous for MSU on the road: Kanye Clary and Ace Baldwin Jr. Clary led Penn State all season in averaging 17.1 points per game, but Baldwin Jr. has been the catalyst for the Nittany Lions of late. Over the last four games, Baldwin has averaged 19.0 points per game and 8.0 assists per game. However, the Spartans shut him out the last time the two teams met, allowing just two points to the goaltender. Michigan State and Penn State will meet at State College on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The game will be available on Big Ten Network. Support student media!

