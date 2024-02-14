Unions are still in fashion – People's World

An earlier version of this article was originally published in Clothing, a student magazine about all things fashion, beauty and culture, published at Missouri State University. Photos by Braeden Cooper. Models: Billie Collins, Chris Pajda, Chloe Holt and Bryesen Cooper.

The first thing most people think of when they hear the word fashion isn't unions. Likewise, when people hear about unions, they usually don't think of fashion. Yet the two are inextricably linked via one key link: the working class.

I recently interviewed Justine Medina, a Cuban-American activist and rank-and-file organizer for the Amazon Labor union at the JFK8 Amazon fulfillment center in Staten Island, New York. It helped clarify what unions do and why they matter.

A union is simply an organization of workers, Medina said. Teyres are formed within and between workplaces by workers to defend their rights, such as proper treatment and fair wages, but they can and often do fight for broader and more extensive fair treatment for the workers.

So what is the connection between unions and the fashion industry?

The organization is underway

It turns out that some of the oldest and most powerful worker organizations in U.S. history are textile and garment unions, from the International Ladies Garment Workers Union (ILGWU) to Textile Workers Union of America (TWUA) and many more.

These organizations, which often represent primarily women and immigrants, are responsible for factory legislation, safety laws, fair labor practices laws, and women's and child labor laws, and they did it through the power of strikes and organizing.

Although these unions no longer exist under these names, today's garment and fashion workers are represented in a series of unions, such as United workers, Unite hereTHE Retail, Wholesale and Department Stores Union (RWDSU)and others.

According to Medina, when they are most successful, unions are often militant and driven from below. They support other workers in unions and work together in alliance to fight to change other political issues as well.

Unions, she said, are essential to changing society because they fight against oppression in the face of capitalist production, the economic force that drives our society.

Unions and trade unionists have always played an indisputable role in civil rights, human rights and socialist revolutionary politics around the world, Medina argued.

Solidarity for the coming seasons

Unions are, of course, always in fashion, and it looks like they will be next season too.

When watching the news or checking social media, it's hard not to notice the increase in the number of strikers across the country. Whether it's SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America, Starbucks Workers United, the 340,000 UPS Teamsters picketing, or the 140,000 United Auto Workers marching on the picket line is the entire union movement using fashion to advance its objectives. .

As you look at these strikers, you'll see that the matching shirts, jackets, hats and pins promoting their organization are front and center, and that's intentional.

Often, union shirts and buttons are worn strategically during a specific campaign, such as when preparing for a strike, Medina explained. Workers and organizers will coordinate all union members in the workplace to wear the same shirt in solidarity on a certain day, to signal a threat to the company. [to try to force demands] and show each other that union support is strong.

Fashionable unions

Union clothing has even become very trendy, as Generation Z is more pro-union than any other generation, with unions having an important role to play. average approval rating of 64.3%compared to millennials at 60.5%, Generation X at 57.8%And 57.2% for baby boomers.

The prevalence of union clothing in recent trends has increased. As designer clothing becomes more and more unaffordable, unions and union-made clothing are attracting people's attention. It's certainly not uncommon to see someone online or in person wearing a union hat or bomber jacket.

Associate a vintage AFL-CIO SAG-AFTRA shirt and cargo pants, maybe add a Teamsters hat. Or, throw a United Auto Workers Jacket with one of the seemingly endless assortments of union enamel pins! Don't like streetwear? Try to check the vintage ILGWU Dresses and Jackets online to see if they match your style.

Although a large number of clothing brands have moved production overseas, killing jobs, busting unions, and exploiting cheap and unprotected labor, there are still many ways to support unions and clothing made by unions.

Some union-made clothing brands include: Justice Clothing, Demoulin Apparel, Kenneth Gordon, Leather Coats, Sterling Wear, Union Shirts Supply, Ethix Supply, and even some of the Carhartts workers are unionized under the UFCW union, among others syndicated fashion and clothing brands. brands.

So go out and represent your colleagues and do it in style!

