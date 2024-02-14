Jennifer Lopez's zodiac-themed dress has me searching for meaning





Some people look for meaning in the zodiac. I'm searching for meaning in Jennifer Lopez's zodiac-themed dress. For the It's me now: a love story premiering in Los Angeles on February 13, JLo wore a black Zuhair Murad couture dress featuring the names and symbols of the 12 astrological signs embroidered in metallic silver on the sheer skirt. The dress, with its plunging neckline and matching velvet gloves, is stunning. But the story of the zodiac is a detail so specific, and yet seemingly so random, that it requires explanation. We know Lopez is a big astrology girl, but that can't be the only reason she's representing astrological signs on the red carpet here. Can he? ROBYN BECK/Getty Images In fact, the zodiac plays an important symbolic role in It's me now: a love story, the visual accompaniment to his latest album. By Us every week, there are multiple references to astrology in the film, including a zodiac love tip made up of the 12 astrological signs that literally pull the strings of the stars and guide The Artist (Lopez) on his journey of the heart. We can only assume that Jennifer Lopez's dress is a reference to the zodiac guides featured in the film. This film, in fact, meant so much to Lopez that when financing was cut off, she financed the project herself, according to The Hollywood Reporter. And the whole story is an interpretation of Lopez's much-discussed love life and eventual marriage to Ben Affleck. So, in a way, Lopez is actually a big girl when it comes to astrology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.glamour.com/story/jennifer-lopez-zodiac-themed-dress-searching-meaning The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos