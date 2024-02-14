Michael Kors Fall 2024 Runway, Fashion Show, and Ready-to-Wear Collection Review





When New York fashion seems to be in the doldrums, there is always Michael Kors to come and whistle a cheerful Broadway tune. “When the world is upside down, more than ever, it's my job to make people more confident,” the designer said at a preview, still true to the old adage that if you're beautiful , you will feel good. A fierce cheerleader for the city, the designer took over the old Barneys New York in Chelsea for his Tuesday afternoon show. “It’s a story of reinvention in New York,” he said of the former department store, where he first sold his collection in 1985. “It’s empty now but it’s going to become condos. Of course it is,” he smiled before thinking more about his memories. “I attended an AIDS fundraiser on this staircase, where we all designed Levi's denim jackets to auction off. Madonna was on the show. Fran Lebowitz modeled. Mine was covered in gold leaf, which stood out all over the model. But you know… anything for charity. On the fall 2024 runway, Kors presented a parade of curvaceous couture hits; “demonstrative outerwear,” as he called them, and bias-cut dresses and skirts inspired by his grandmother's 1930s wedding dress that he found recently in his late mother Joan's house . It got him thinking about the 1930s as the origin of power glamor and power tailoring, as seen on the big screen with Katharine Hepburn and Jean Harlow, through Hollywood history to Elizabeth Taylor in his underpants in “Cat on a Hot Tin Tin Roof,” and René Russo wrapped himself in camel and cashmere from Kors' Céline collection in 1997 in “The Thomas Crown Affair,” a film that celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Kors is not alone. Power shoulders, sleeves and cuts, diva coats, bias cut dresses, jumpsuits and lingerie looks were the big trends in New York this week, seen at Carolina Herrera, Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst and more Again. On the Kors show, sculptural tailoring took the form of waist-defined tweed jackets and slit pencil skirts worn with high heels, as well as more durable double-belted pant skirts worn with flat laces for men. Stretchy cashmere tanks and layered hooded bodysuits underneath brought the look to the present. Other concessions to the fortuitous revolution? A gray sequined cashmere hooded dress, for one, and flared jeans that looked cool with an ivory cashmere turtleneck, a belted black blazer and chunky glasses. Outerwear was designed to make an entrance, from a lavender Mongolian sheepskin coat to a more subtly sophisticated charcoal gray cashmere topper with a faux fur collar, part of a tonal look with an ankle-length charcoal gray bias cut dress and black Oxford. shoes. “It depends on the woman if it’s day or night,” Kors said. Also on the menu: jumpsuits, dresses in crinkled satin and second-skin sequins, as well as a pretty black double-breasted lady's coat and power sleeves embroidered with black flowers. On the accessories side, Kors introduced a brand new top-handle bag named “Manhatta,” appropriately enough, which is shaped like an “M” (also for Michael). “How many celebrities have a name with an “M?” » Kors said with stars in his eyes. “For everyone, they have to have this bag.”

