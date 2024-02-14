Katie Holmes Glimpses Matching Lingerie Under Daring Look Sheer Dress | Parade





Actress Katie Holmes proved her fashion icon status once again with her latest New York Fashion Week look, featuring the chic and mature star in a lacy black dress with black lingerie underneath. The 45-year-old sported a stylish look at the Michael Kors fashion show on Tuesday, February 13, wearing a black blazer over the dress, with white shoes and a white clutch as accessories. Holmes opted for simple makeup, with a red lip as the main focus, while her hair was styled in pretty waves. Katie Holmes Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images At the fashion event, Holmes socialized with Brie Larson, Gabrielle Union and more. She sat in the front row with the two women, as well as Rachel Brosnahan, Blake LivelyAnd Anna Wintouramong others. Alongside the Michael Kors fashion show, the Rare items The actress has also been spotted at events for Chanel, Ulla Johnson and Alice & Olivia. Holmes has had a more low-key career in recent years, with his latest roles inRare items, Alone together And The secret: dare to dream. At the same time, she made her mark on the fashion scene by jumping on major trends and show it off elegant sense of style. Last year was also the 25th anniversary of the hit Holmes series, Dawson Creekwhich many fans have been talking about the possibility of a restart. During her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, she said of the chances of the series returning: “There have been many discussions over the years. We all loved the experience.” But the cast has some reservations about whether or not a revival would be a good thing for the show, with Holmes saying: “There's a protection that comes with the discussion. The show is a time capsule. Putting it in the world of today could tarnish it's a bit.” Since then there have been no further comments regarding the establishment Dawson Creek back, but fans can continue to hope that something will happen in the future. Following: Katie Holmes shines in rare fresh-faced photos

