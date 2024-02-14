Fashion
Pharrell Williams gives Louis Vuitton an advantage in Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a city that demands you get out. The weather, the atmosphere and the ever-present feeling that anything is possible. The only things stopping you are time and traffic. The clothes we wear reflect this, from cargo shorts and open-toe sandals to camp collar shirts and tank tops. It's a place where romance can blossom, where meet-cutes can happen on a bench at Echo Park Lake or in line at Courage Bagels (if you haven't yet thought about spitting venison at Courage, try (do it and report back to me). Pharrell Williams' designs for Louis Vuitton are made for that romance, for the first blooms of spring in Los Angeles and just about anywhere else you can think of that has a surplus of sunshine.
Williams launched his first collection with LV last summer, and of course, thanks to the incessant passage of time (and the needs of the luxury fashion industry), he has already released his second collection. At his pre-2024 show in Hong Kong, Pharrell added a wetsuit and a surfboard, giving a nod to Los Angeles, to the unbridled power of the ocean that we sometimes take for granted here. Damoflage digital suits, with their pixelated patterns, are modern interpretations of camouflage, a print designed to resemble your natural surroundings. The pre-fall drop has a very clear throughline that dates back to the early flourishes of his tenure at Vuitton.
If there's one word to describe Pharrell's philosophy as a designer, it's “romanticism.” The feeling that the impossible is possible. Whether it's naivety or simply undiminished optimism, this is reflected explicitly by the use of the word lover throughout the branding of his first collection. Bold floral prints, casual sailor hats and a mix of louche suits with chunky boots and letterman jackets. It's easy to see yourself going somewhere in these clothes, even if it's to nowhere in particular.
It all seems very European. The iconography of these clothes screams Parisian youth, the Pont Neuf having served as the setting for Pharrells LV's coming out party last summer. The limited-edition Vuitton pop-up in West Hollywood, which is closing at the end of February, is decorated to resemble this beautiful French setting, and the brand handed out posters of the bridge during the store's opening night.
Saltburn star Barry Keoghan was the man of the hour at the party, and for good reason. There aren't many actors in Hollywood today who embody the youthful contradiction of thoughtfulness and carefreeness that defined those years before you had a mortgage and mouths to feed besides your own. As Saltburn says, in youth you can be whoever you want to be. You can carefully create a character for public consumption and do it over and over again until you find the image that's right for you. Of course, in Saltburn, that image ended up being that of a vampiric kid who drinks the bathwater and plots to murder his only friend in the world. I hope when you were young you chose something else.
In the United States, the feeling of personal discovery is something we often equate with Europe, and especially cultural hotspots like Paris. You have to go somewhere to find some semblance of truth. Louis Vuitton, like Pharrell already said, talks about travel. It’s a brand rooted in the experience of going on vacation thanks to its roots as a luggage company. Traveling is freedom and youth allows us to see a place with fresh eyes and without any expectation of comfort. It's about the experience, not the accommodation. Hostels exist for a reason: to open up the possibility of travel to young adults with little or no disposable income. But LV is luxury, chic and expensive. Somehow, Pharrell managed to capture the feeling of exuberant, youthful exploration while still making the clothes look very, very pretty. In a way, he did this by merging the sensibilities of Paris and Los Angeles.
Okay, so Los Angeles isn't exactly Paris. First of all, Paris doesn't have sushi in shopping centers. And it's almost always open season for cyclists in Los Angeles. Also, like most of us, I get my wands from a little place called Ralphs. I'm sure you've heard of it. The Pharrell collection pays homage to the special humanity of this place we call home through its collaboration with artist Henry Taylor. Taylor contributed to the embroidered faces on the bags and jackets that were part of this first Paris outing. The faces, not identified by the artist, could be anyone. And that's probably the point. These are the faces you might see as you move around the city. Any city, but definitely our city.
Los Angeles is a city fascinated by the automobile and its power to transport you from point A to point B in complete comfort, air conditioning, satellite radio and a spacious trunk to store more than just a baguette. If I didn't have a trunk to store miscellaneous junk and had to rely on a tote bag or bicycle basket for on-the-go storage, I might consider taking a trip off the Pont Neuf.
Paris, for its part, offers the pleasures of the tactile experience of direct contact with its environment. Walk, bike, take the train. Travel on your own, with the tools nature or God gave you. The car is our ultimate signifier of adulthood. You have to have a lot of money to get one. You need to maintain it, get insurance, and store it safely. It is a weapon when used recklessly. The car robs us of our innocence, and we can only regain it by communing and re-introducing ourselves to the natural world.
In Los Angeles, that's why we surf, hike, or just lounge in the park. We can live organically, if only for a moment. When we touch the grass, we reintroduce ourselves to what it felt like to be young. Traveling casually, having nowhere to go and everything to do. This is so much a part of what Pharrell does at Louis Vuitton, making us feel young again. Los Angeles and Paris can do it.
Models: Emily Marte, Ren Leslie
Make up: Leslie Castillo
Hair: Tanya Melendez
Stylist assistant: Carmen Wood
