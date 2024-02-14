Fashion
[VIDEO] J22 Mens Fashion Jewels & Watches leaves Bogaard after 28 years
After careful consideration, J22 Mens Fashion Jewels & Watches has made the decision to leave Bogaard after 28 years. The store was informed by the owner in 2023 that major renovation projects were ready for the Passage, which would mean J22 would have to vacate the current building.
The most beautiful store in Rijswijk
J22 Mens Fashion Jewels & Watches started as a store selling women's and men's clothing. At one point, they were looking for additional revenue and later started selling jewelry and watches. Selling clothes and jewelry is a concept they invented themselves. They received the award for the most comfortable store in Rijswijk in 2015.
28 years at Bogaard
Because downtown Bogaard has many vacant housing units and large-scale renovations are underway, visitor numbers have fallen sharply. Even if J22's regular customers continued to come, it still had financial consequences. Moving to another location in the mall, where renovations will continue for the next 5 years, didn't seem right to me. After careful consideration, they decided to say goodbye to De Bogaard after 28 years.
New adventures for J22
The new J22 store in Berkel en Rodenrijs will open from mid-April. They are going there with the same concept, and fortunately with the same great team they will open a beautiful store again. They hope to welcome many of their loyal customers back there. J22 will remain open as usual until the end of March. Of course, all gift vouchers also remain valid at Berkel en Rodenrijs, so you don't have to rush to use them.
For Valentine's Day, J22 is offering you 14% off jewelry with a heart!
|
