5 Fashion Designers on the Transformative Power of Love





Let some of the biggest names in fashion tell us about their affairs of the heart… All products featured on thegloss.ie are selected by our editors. If you purchase something through affiliate links on our site, we may earn a commission. Love is often cited as one of the greatest creative inspirations, perhaps alongside sex, followed closely by death. In addition to thoughts on style and the importance of clothing, some of fashion's biggest designers have spoken openly about matters of the heart. Namely, what constitutes a good relationship, how love ultimately defines us all and, more riskily, according to Gabrielle Chanel, the best way to treat a man: like a child. Follow at your own risk! F. Scott Fitzgerald once said, “I love him and that was the beginning of it all.” » However, not all stories of true love involve a happy ending, as New York fashion designer Diane Von Frstenberg demonstrates. Although she has been married to media mogul Barry Diller since 2001, Von Frsterberg actually considers the breakdown of her first marriage as the start of her career into something great and exciting. “Usually the fairy tale ends with the girl's marriage to the prince. But mine started as soon as the marriage ended,” she said of her divorce from her first husband, Prince Egon Von Frstenberg. Image credit: Gabrielle Chanel, 31 Rue Cambon, Paris, 1937. Photo: Roger Schall/Conde Nast/Shutterstock. Gabrielle Chanel's irreverent jokes about all things in life, including love, have been widely documented, especially since a British retrospective of her life opened at the Victoria & Albert Museum at the end of the 'last year (learn more about Gabrielle Chanel. fashion manifesto here). HHer relationship with British shipping merchant Arthur Boy Capel ended tragically after his death in a car accident and she is also believed to have had a nearly two-decade affair with the Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor. However, perhaps his most poignant contribution to the theme of love is this: “As long as you know that men are like children, you know everything!” » On the other hand, Karl Lagerfeld, one of Gabrielle Chanel's successors at the house of Chanel, said that family love was the strongest. “The only love I truly believe in is the love of a mother for her children,” he once said. Meanwhile, godmother of high fashion Miuccia Prada, who won the gong for outstanding achievement at the Fashion Awards in 2018, is known for offering words of wisdom when it comes to couture. However, she is no stranger to the fact that love is one of the greatest levelers of all. “I think what matters in life is the same for all of us: fear, love, death, illness, joy, childhood, friendship, probably hatred, it's overwhelming, I don't feel it so much. These are the things that have moved humanity forever, these are the things that truly matter. » she told AnOther Magazine. Despite being one of fashion's most anarchic figures, the late Grande Dame Vivienne Westwood had a level head when it came to matters of the heart. Westwood had three great loves in her life: her first husband, Derek Westwood, an apprentice at the Hoover factory, Malcolm McLaren, with whom she opened the store. Let It Rock on the King's Road in London (in 1974 it was renamed Sex) and Andreas Kronthalera fashion student whom Westwood married in 1992, they were together until her death in 2022.”A relationship should be based on friendship. I remember someone saying that to me when I was younger and I was just thinking, you know, how stupid people are with that shit. But now I see it’s very important,” she said.

SUBSCRIPTION TO GLOSS MAGAZINE All the usual glossy content from our broadsheet magazine in a neater style, delivered to your door. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thegloss.ie/fashion-designers-on-the-transformative-power-of-love/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos