Massimo Osti Studio | A look at the legacy

A heritage is historical, it is an archive and reference base, as well as the highlighting of an imprint reflected over time. And while honoring a legacy, it's not just about looking to the past and its famous moments, but perhaps more importantly to its future. Innovation and creating something that captures both the past and the future is an integral part of the philosophy that the CP Company Group and Lorenzo Osti are striving for, with the launch of their new brand, Studio Massimo Osti. Nostalgia for commemorative brands is not the reason for this premium label, quite the contrary. With the intention of going beyond the typical, Massimo Osti Studio is its own sector with an identity rooted not only in honoring the late Massimo Osti himself, but also in what he believed in as a designer .

A penchant for exploring the unknown and constantly encountering a rebirth of the new, the children of Ostis reflect this directly in their father's eponymous label. The clothes will be published in different “chapters” throughout the year, the first, Chapter 0: Synopsis exhibited at Paris Men's Fashion Week. The project focuses on research into fabrics and industrial processes, exuding an likeness that strives to advance design and functionality. The silhouettes and techniques specified are indicative of the reputation Osti has earned, while ushering in a refreshing twist that pushes the famous foundation to a deeper, redefined depth.

Nowadays, Chapter 01: Alcantara is available on the Massimo Osti Studio website. SHOW UP met with label president and son of Massimo Osti, Lorenzo Osti, to discuss the beauty behind the details.

What was the catalyst and inspiration for creating Massimo Osti Studio?

My sister Agata and I have dedicated much of our lives to honoring our father's legacy and passing it on to new generations. We opened the Massimo Osti archives and, together with my mother, wrote the most comprehensive book about his work and inventions. But recently I realized that somehow we missed the point.

Massimo Osti has always been driven by the desire to experiment and innovate, to create something that no one had before. For this reason, we cannot truly honor his spirit by simply looking to the past, by looking at what he has already done. The best way to do this is to look to the future and experiment in the same way he did. This is the most important reason that led us to the design and launch of Massimo Osti Studio.

How would you describe the identity of Massimo Osti Studios?

Experimental, above all. Massimo Osti is no longer here, but his innovative spirit, method and design principles can continue to push the boundaries of this industry, not through one person, but in the form of a Studio, platform of shared knowledge, where the union of individual inputs at different levels can lead to innovative results.

Massimo Osti Studio refuses any nostalgic journey and instead aims to be as and courageous as Massimo Osti has been throughout his career, to create clothing that can stand the test of time and represent contemporaneity.

Can you tell us Chapter 0: Synopsis? How does it represent the Massimo Osti Studio manifesto?

Chapter 0: Synopsis is a manifesto as it shows the direction of the brand and the potential of the R&D laboratory of Massimo Osti Studio, allowing the visitor to examine and touch the products up close while perceiving all the behind-the-scenes work that brought these products to life products.

The textile innovations presented by MOS in Paris, which will be extended to larger products and marketed gradually throughout 2024, were presented alongside the latest creations by Massimo Osti, presented in the Archives section of the exhibition, to allow visitors to perceive its coherence and, at the same time, the strong evolution between the research of Massimo Osti in the early 2000s and the current possibilities of the Studio.

How do you see your father’s legacy translated through the values ​​and design aesthetic of Massimo Osti Studio? What life and work lessons have you inherited from him that you apply to this brand?

This is a very intimate question, almost impossible to address due to the immensity of his legacy. If I had to pick out one or two aspects, it would certainly be the quest for what does not yet exist. We thought the best tribute to his work would be to pick up where he left off, creating something not for the sake of remembrance but for the purpose of furthering his work. And I will always remember his words: “We are Osti-nati” (“born-Osti”), which means stubborn in Italian: never take “it’s not possible” for an answer!

Massimo Osti Studio emphasizes fabric research, innovation and inspiration from industrialization and craftsmanship. How do these priorities impact the creation and production process of each garment or chapter? When you envision a new piece, how do you plan for it to be worn or lived in?

It all starts with a textile innovation, which can revolve around the manufacturing of the fabric itself, its processing or its construction. As a product-driven brand, we use design to highlight the features and potential of the fabric rather than creating a specific 'look'. This approach is consistent with my father's work and has the great advantage of leaving the garment open to interpretation: we can identify with it and interpret it as we feel. It is an open work, and that is why many of Massimo Osti's creations have become part of subcultures, and people still have emotional attachments to them.

What qualities does a piece of clothing need to have for you to consider it perfect men's clothing?

My father answered the question “What is elegance?” which suits me very well: the perfect garment is the one that makes you feel comfortable in your own skin. And usually, it's about comfort and functionality. And it should age much more slowly than you actually do.

Massimo Osti Studio will release clothing through a series of chapters to tell a story. How important is it to free your clothes in this way? How does storytelling influence you and the brand?

Massimo Osti Studio was born to experiment, which does not fit well with the usual seasonality of fashion. Some innovations happen quickly (you have to release them before someone else gets there), while others require years of experimentation and refinement. We cannot commit to two collections per year. We experiment, and when we think we've found something interesting and it works, we publish it. Storytelling, in our case, is crucial, but not to literally “tell a story”, but rather to bring people closer to the product, to understand all the work and value that goes into it. And it's especially difficult given that we sell primarily online.

How do you see Massimo Osti Studio contributing to the longevity and future of menswear?

I think the main contribution is to push the boundaries and raise the level of research in the industry. Men's fashion does not evolve much around design innovation but rather around materiality and functionality. And it should also focus on sustainability. We can help keep the competition exciting.