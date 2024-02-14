Tech and finance guys spend big on stylists to dress them for work





Dressing for work is becoming more and more difficult in a world where casual clothing encompasses everything from Patagonia vests to leather jackets to expensive sneakers.

SO white-collar workers Professionals in technology, law and finance are turning to professional stylists to help them navigate their clothing confusion. And they're willing to shell out thousands of dollars to find the right balance between cool and professionalism.

Those who hire a professional stylist should be willing to trade in their $50 shirts for shirts closer to the $250 range, Michelle Sterling, a professional image consultant ” previously told Business Insider. And if you want to embody the luxurious, understated look, a trend making waves in the corporate world for sophisticated yet simple pieces, don't hesitate to turn to leading brands like Loro Piana, Brunello Cucinelli and Zegna. The bottom line is that you should aim to project a version of yourself that feels authentic, Sterling said. Finding the right style for your corporate work Some white-collar stylists begin by assessing their clients' personalities before they begin dressing them. Peter Nguyen, a former designer who now charges tens of thousands of dollars for styling services, sends his clients a lengthy questionnaire covering everything from their hobbies to their musical preferences to help him find clothes that match their personality. according to the Wall Street Journal . Others prefer to make a call to determine what works best for their clients. Cassandra Sethi offers virtual services to professional men and women around the world through her image consultancy, Next Level Armoire. She also works in-person with clients based in New York, according to the business website. Usually, she starts by setting up an introductory call with her clients. And his calls can be quite long. After sending his client Nate Dudek, a 42-year-old software company executive, a box of clothes including a gray Ted Baker blazer and Save Khaki United t-shirts, they joined in a Zoom session of three hours to determine Dudek's fashion. needs and what clothes suited him best, according to the Journal. Some stylists also offer full week-long styling programs for those who need more than a few hours of help. “Men are very confused right now with dress codes that have blurred the lines of formality, said New York-based stylist Jacci Jaye, who runs an image consulting service called Wall Street Stylist,” said the newspaper. Jaye offers several style packages ranging from one-off styling for a special occasion to the full Executive Style Launch, a four-to-six-week program that includes a wardrobe analysis, six to eight hours of personalized shopping, and style integration for help customers integrate their new pieces into their existing wardrobe, according to the Jayes website . If you're not ready to commit to a professional stylist but still need advice, Sylvie di Giusto, founder of Executive Image Consulting, already gave BI a good rule of thumb: “More “You're handling a client's money, the more traditional and conservative, you should be dressed.”

