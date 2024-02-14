Blake Lively steps out in animal print at New York Fashion Week after the Super Bowl with Taylor Swift





Blake Lively has a busy – and fashionable – week so far! The actress stepped out of New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, just two days after attend Super Bowl LVIII with a friend Taylor Swift. Lively donned a brown giraffe print skirt and jacket and brown shirt at Michael Kors' RTW Fall 2024 event at New York Ready-to-Wear Fashion Week. She completed the look with coordinating brown tights, boots and a handbag. The sophisticated look was an expected, but no less impressive, style change from Lively's Super Bowl outing — where she wore a red tracksuit, white tank top and bold jewelry. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images Ezra Shaw/Getty Images ET spoke with Lively at the Fashion Week event, where she even admitted she was surprised she arrived on time, due to her trips to the Super Bowl and a snowstorm in the North-east. “I can’t believe I’m here,” she said, laughing. “I almost showed up with wet hair and no makeup – which I'm really glad I didn't have to do – because no one could get there in time to get me ready. I don't make myself look like that, I would like it.” However, Likely said she was happy to be there, supporting her longtime friend. “[Michael] “He showed up for me, he took me to my very first fashion event,” she recalls. “He included me, so I will always, always be there for him.” Other famous attendees at the Michael Kors show included Brie Larson, Katie Holmes, Gabrielle Union, Abigail Spencer, Rachel Zegler, Rachel Brosnahan, Kelsea Ballerini, Nina Dobrev, Mickey Guyton, Rachel Zoe and many more. Brie Larson, Katie Holmes and Gabrielle Union attend the Michael Kors RTW Fall 2024 collection as part of New York Ready-to-Wear Fashion Week on February 13, 2024. – Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images Abigail Spencer, Rachel Zegler and Rachel Brosnahan attend the Michael Kors RTW Fall 2024 show as part of New York Ready-to-Wear Fashion Week on February 13, 2024. – Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images I hope Lively gets to spend some time at home with her husband. Ryan Reynolds during his jet-set week. The hilarious couple exchanged trolling messages on social media following Lively's Super Bowl appearance, during which she and Swift were frequently featured on screen as they cheered on Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as he and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the 49ers from San Francisco. The 47-year-old actor shared a photo on Sunday of himself standing in front of a television that was showing the trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine. The highly anticipated preview debuted during the Super Bowl LVIII aired, but it didn't live up to the buzz surrounding Swift's appearance at the match and, by proxy, Lively's presence. “Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Has anyone seen my wife too?” Reynolds joked in his post. Lively playfully fired back with an almost identical image, standing in front of the same television in a long red sweater and jeans with Reynolds' character on the screen behind her. Around the actress's neck she wears a real-life version of the same “Best Friends” Necklaces presented in the Deadpool and Wolverine poster art. On the mantle behind her is a Super Bowl champion Chiefs hat. “Honey, I'm home,” she captioned the photo. “My day went well. Yours?” Blake Lively / Instagram RELATED CONTENT:

