In his book The history of rock n roll in ten songs, Greil Marcus says the origin of a good song is really beside the point, and he quotes Pete Townshend of the Who. In 1968, Townshend said: “It's like saying: take all the pop music, put it in a cartridge, put the cap on it and shoot the gun.” Let those ten or fifteen numbers sound pretty much the same. It doesn't matter what time period they were written in, or what they're about. It's the bloody explosion they create when you drop the gun. This is the event.

The same could obviously be said of fashion. Think of Dior’s New Look in 1947; Saint Laurent's scandalous 1971 couture show, based on 1940s clothes found at flea markets; much of Martin Margielas' work in the 90s; and the recent triumph of John Galliano in Paris. All of these creators, and many more, have borrowed, but they don't need to explain their reasons or their sources. In fact, at the time, Margiela didn't. He has never spoken to the press. Because what mattered was the explosion on the track and how you felt about it.

Fashion differs from rock, and indeed from most artistic expressions, in one crucial respect: Many designers present four or five collections a year, overseeing advertising and marketing, as well as everything else that bears their name and makes them famous. So they essentially manage large machines.

However, the detonation produced by the New York designers on Tuesday was more like a pop gun.

I went to Brooklyn for Raul Lopez's Luars show, which took place in what appeared to be an old factory or warehouse. It was 9 p.m. and rumors were flying that Beyoncé was in the house. She was, and eventually she sat down, protected mostly by her cowboy hat and her bodyguards. Lopez, in press notes, referred to metrosexuals, a term popular in the late 1990s, perhaps earlier, for heterosexual men who valued clothing, shopping and good grooming, somewhat like gay men and women.

Lopez's argument was that metrosexuality has existed for centuries. Men wearing long hair, makeup, jewelry, fancy fabrics like lace and distorting shapes is nothing new. Most costume historians would not only agree with Lopez; they also point out that, in many eras, men have been the fashion innovators. But historians wouldn't bother to qualify the type of man or the tradition, simply because they are so varied and deeply rooted in Western culture.

From my perspective, however, Lopez really missed the mark. He had muscular silhouettes (from the shoulders down) and rich textures, like those of a black woman. fake-a lambskin jacket with shredded skinny pants (or possibly embellished to look shredded). But it was hard to see or feel anything from where I was sitting. That's because half the audience had the benefit of watching the show with proper track lights while the rest of us were in the dark.

Michael Kors brought his audience to the former Barneys store on Seventh Avenue on the corner of 17th Street, and I was surprised to see that the white spiral staircase installed by the Pressman family during a Major renovation was still intact. I'm sure the decor evoked all sorts of memories for some guests, clearly Kors himself, but in a way it was like looking at a photo of the Titanics railing through the darkness of time. Fascinating, but I feel absolutely nothing.

And it was a mediocre show for Kors, troubled in its direction. It started incredibly strong with Julia Nobis looking cool as a cucumber in a perfectly cut black suit with a front slit skirt. Truly, a dream costume. The plus: red lips, medium high heels and a neat handbag. He continued in this vein with more refined tailoring, black lace and satin dresses and a bookish model in a loose, ruffled dark coat over a half-tucked shirt and soft gray trousers.

But while I could see connections between the Korss style and other periods, particularly the 1930s for those silk dresses, the show collapsed into a merchandising frenzy with casual offerings like a blazer with jeans and a sweater and fun items like Amber Valletta's leopard-print coat. We were back in a store, but it was a dead store.

The thing about Kors is that he knows how to push a style forward. at the right time. He did it with the Nobiss suit. But in my opinion, he would have helped himself if he had cut the bla-bla from his collection and reduced the number of 65 looks to 35.

The Gabriela Hearst show has gone around in circles in all directions. In a cavernous building in the Navy Yard, its scenography followed concentric circles. But it also felt like she was getting too close to formula, like with her long, simple dresses in plush knits and her rugged tailoring of pantsuits (which could use a reboot). The key pieces were high-quality suede slip dresses and soft coats where cashmere imitated fur. But, again, it all sounded like a hissing pop gun, not an explosion.

Ashlynn Park, who has already worked for Yohji Yamamoto and Raf Simons at Calvin Klein, is gradually developing her new brand Ashlyn. With men being the basis of so much fashion throughout the ages and in Park's context, she decided to add men's clothing to Ashlyn and also incorporate his effects into her women's clothing.

The results were concise and stunning. For example, the interior of a men's tailored coat inspired the abstract details of a women's version. The classic lapels and formal tradition of white tie evolved into a long, draped white satin shirtdress with exaggerated black lapels. She challenged herself to create her version of the famous Chanel suit, based on the straight line of the male silhouette. But unlike other designers who did the same thing, she lowered the neckline a bit and used a rough brown tweed with wide contrasting black stripes. It would be difficult to recognize that the source was Chanel. Well, because Park made it new.