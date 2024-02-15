BucStyle: First African American dress



Fashion historians have preferred to tell the stories of Western Europeans over the modern industry, but it's important to remember those that society has tried to erase. African Americans have long contributed to the American fashion scene. The first clothing practices of slaves were born out of necessity. The fabric was made for slaves with the intention of lasting only one season and being thrown away. This rough, cheap fabric has become the modern precursor of fast fashion. Slaveholders worked early on to remove the individuality of slaves' clothing by purchasing uniform outfits and limiting articles of clothing. A portrait of Harriet Jacobs. (Contributed/Hammond-Harwood-House Museum) I remember very well the linsey-woolsey dress that Mrs. Flint gave me every winter. How I hated that! It was one of the badges of slavery, wrote abolitionist and seamstress Harriet Jacobs. Thanks to the accounts of enslaved women, Emma Tidwell and Rose Williams, we know that slaves created dyes from indigo and other crops grown around plantations. Years of knowledge in weaving, dyeing, and sewing would allow slaves to rebel against the monochromatic fashions offered through colorful clothing, proudly designed and repurposed. Elizabeth Keckly was able to buy her freedom from her slavers thanks to her prowess as a mantua maker. Eventually, she became Mary Todd Lincoln's seamstress. Keckly used his money to found the Contraband Relief Association in 1862, which provided basic necessities to freed slaves and wounded or sick Civil War soldiers. The names of Keckly and Jacobs survive to this day, but the majority of these early couturiers remain lost to history. Many garments from this period cannot be traced to a specific seamstress, because the work of enslaved seamstresses was not considered valuable enough to be marked or recorded. Those whose names have survived to this day have become known for many things aside from their sewing. Eliza Ann Gardner made her living as a seamstress, but became widely known for her abolitionism and housing people on the Underground Railroad. Sewing became a skill that allowed many people like Jacobs, Keckly, and Gardner to fund abolitionist efforts, but fashion historians have failed to discuss their contributions as pioneers and entrepreneurs of our industry . Related

