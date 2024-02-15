Women dress women: the 37 designers who are changing the way we see fashion today





Should there be more female creative directors at the biggest heritage fashion houses? Absolutely. As Donatella Versace said, when asked: “It is vital to have women in all leadership positions within all IndustriesThe world is a better place when you have diverse perspectives. Or consider this from Maria Grazia Chiuri, who has been rallying collaborators around her at Dior since day one. From the start, the idea was to show how fashion is a big community. However, right now there simply isn't enough diversity in the upper ranks of the fashion industry, neither gender diversity nor racial diversity, for which the statistics are even worse. The reasons for this are numerous, although much of it has to do with the detrimental treatment of women of childbearing age, who are often sidelined or passed over for promotions in favor of their male counterparts. Tory Burch's own $2.25 billion company was founded shortly after the birth of her third son, out of a need for a flexible workplace and understanding of the challenges facing women face managing their role as a mother and having a career, she said. Me. On this point, congratulations are in order for Chlos' new creative director, Chemena Kamali, the only female appointee at a heritage brand since a series of male appointments started this conversation last year. As this designer portfolio reveals, there is no shortage of female leaders in fashion, many of whom are launching their own brands and writing their own rules. There's Phoebe Philo, who flatly refused to join the fashion show circuit with her new eponymous brand, but whose first collection sold out in just minutes. There's Aurora James, whose 15% pledge helped 625 Black-owned businesses thrive in just three years (he also set a goal of generating $1.4 trillion in wealth creation for black entrepreneurs by 2030). There's Anna October, the Ukrainian designer who continues production of her burgeoning brand in kyiv despite the Russian invasion, already with a collaboration with J.Crew under her belt. And of course, there's our March cover star, Miuccia Prada, who, at 74, presides over the top two brands in the Lyst Index's Hottest Brands ranking: Prada and Miu Miu. Is there another legend in the making in this group of up-and-comers, which stretches from Diotimas Rachel Scott and The Frankie Shops Galle Drevet in New York to Martine Rose, Grace Wales Bonner and Supriya Lele in London, and beyond? beyond to Lagoss Lisa Foliweyu and Caroline Hu, born in China? If they use their perceived weaknesses as their strengths, let their autobiographies lead, in other words, then yes: you could be dealing with the leaders of 22nd century heritage brands.

