Blushing brides are in pink with fuschia dresses and pink tones

White has been synonymous with wedding dresses since Queen Victoria married Prince Albert in 1840.

Yet more and more brides are choosing a shade of pink to walk down the aisle or dance the night away.

Pink symbolizes romance and warmth, designer said Inès Di Santo. Although white remains a timeless tradition, I appreciate the appeal of something different.

Julie Sabatino, author of Dressed, Styled and Down the Aisle (Greenleaf Book Group Press, out April 16), is seeing an increase in her clients requesting colors for their wedding dresses, particularly shades of pink.

About 25% of our brides are willing to wear one color or pattern, and there are several reasons for this: First, it's because pink is more flattering than white or ivory on their skin tone. Second, the dress itself looks best in a blush color. Or, third, they want something less traditional than a white dress, and pink can still give a bridal look while being a little more fashion-forward, she said.

Francesca DiSpirito, founder and lead stylist of Francesca DiSpirito Stylingexplained that it is important to choose the right shade.

It's important if you're choosing a color as your main dress to consider the undertone of your skin, she said. If you have a warmer skin tone with yellow or red undertones, you'll want to find a shade of pink that is the opposite of that. Something with a cooler undertone like blue and green.

If you are pale, buy a shade of pink darker than your skin tone. Sometimes wearing light shades of pink on lighter skin can start to look too close and you'll end up blending into your dress, DiSpirito said. If you have a darker skin tone, you have more pink shade options. Work with your undertones to complement your skin tone, as the wrong shade of pink can really ruin the whole look.

Four elements must come together to create a perfect dress: wedding details (venue and date), the bride's personal style, wedding style, and budget.

The mood you create is important to the overall theme of the day, Sabatino said. You can get married in a tent in your garden with a black tie and a glamorous look, or you can have a bohemian style with wildflowers. Know your vision before deciding what you will wear.

Once you've determined these parameters, think about your personal style.

What will the silhouette be?

Before your wedding dress shopping appointment, make sure the salon has the pink dress you want to try on.

A ball gown or something more fitted?

Are you wearing a strapless neckline, a plunging V, or something more modest?

How long will the hem be? Or the train?

And what type of embellishments do you want: flowers, beads, sequins?

All of these options come in shades ranging from the palest blush to the boldest fuchsia.

When choosing accessories, you may want to opt for a contrasting color.

If a bride wants to wear a veil, it can be difficult to match, Sabatino said. Often, if the dress is a lighter shade of pink, we will pair it with an ivory veil so it doesn't appear too dark.

Before your wedding dress shopping appointment, make sure the salon carries the dress you want to try on in pink, as the store might not. have all colors availableand will have to call it for you.

You may also want to shop at a designer show, where all the dresses in a collection will be available.

However, be prepared for negative reactions from others.

Often, it's the mother of the bride, who wants her daughter to wear white, Sabatino noted. But once she realizes that there are so many shades of pink, including romantic and feminine blush shades, that don't even look pink in photos, many moms come along and fall in love with the dress that their daughter chooses.

Pastel and brightly colored flowers decorate Sareh Nouris Kelly high waist dress with a dramatic tulle skirt and chapel train. $7,990, Sareh Nouri Flagship, 2115 Town Center Way, Livingston, NJ.

Mac Duggals pleated flutter-sleeve dress, in medium pink color, features dimensional pleats, a plunging V-neckline and flutter sleeves with ruffle details. $498, Anthropology.

A complete–skirted lace cocktail dress Made in pink rose lace by Monique Lhuillier has a strapless sweetheart neckline and a tea length hem. $5,995, Monique Lhuillier, 818 Madison Ave., New York

Kate McDonald's McLeod dress is made from a fabric hand painted with different shades of pink and accented with gold. $8,400, White dress by the shore104 E. Main St., Clinton, CT.

The aluminum fabric shimmers on Brea by Elizabeth Lee features a corseted bodice with a scoop neckline and full skirt. Removable pink beads adorn the open back. $4,260, Lotus Bridal, 251 W. 39th St., 10th Fl., NY.

Brea's sparkling foil fabric by Elizabeth Lee features a corseted bodice with a scoop neckline and full skirt. Kristie Carrick Photography

A low-waisted strapless dress, Rocha by Anne Barge, has an elongated bodice with a fully pleated lower skirt. $4,280, Anne Barge, 766 Madison Ave., 2nd floor, New York.

Alberto Palatchis silk organza ball gown, Larisa, has a draped bodice enhanced with an oversized bow. $2,240, Kleinfeld Bridal, 110 W. 20th St., New York.

Jovanis pink tulle and lace ball gown (Model #38540) has a beaded encrusted corset bodice and a layered skirt with tiers of ruffles. $675, Estelles Dresses, 1600 Route 110, Farmingdale, NY.