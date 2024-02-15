Outfit suggestions for an iconic alternative to the traditional holiday

For single college students who dread the thought of spending Valentine's Day alone, there's no reason to be afraid.

Forget a Valentine's Day date. Galentines Day, a sort of parody holiday that celebrates friendship rather than romance, can be the perfect opportunity to get ready for some fabulous festivities with friends or just to have a casual evening. Ohio State fashion and retail students Julia Bradley and Heather Parker weigh in on current trends, offering styling tips for a successful Galentines Day outfit.

The casual outing

Some people prefer a casual vibe, and this can be embodied in many ways through a Galentines outfit. Between a pair of classic blue jeans, leather pants or baggy cargo, each of which can be paired with a cute long-sleeved or dressy top, Parker, a fourth-year student and president of the National Retail Federation student body of Ohio States, said casual is cute. Galentins Day.

The casual options are endless, letting you choose between a cute dressy top, a denim jumpsuit or a streetwear-adjacent look, Parker said.

Pairing an outfit with a beloved pair of sneakers, kitten heels or ballet flats is an easy way to incorporate current fashion trends into a classic look, Parker said. Personally, she will pair her party outfit with a basic tennis shoe.

Bradley, a fourth-year student and member of the Ohio States Fashion Production Association, said ballet flats in particular are a wardrobe staple and can be a way to create a casual outfit in a more polished way because of their innate elegance.

Ballet flats are very popular right now, Bradley said. So incorporating them if you have them would make an outfit stand out with pants or jeans.

The chic evening

A special evening with friends can be made even more fun by adding a little spice to everyone's outfits. Bradley said adding a pop of color or a pair of boots can bring confidence and flavor to any ensemble.

Personally, I love dressing up and going out with friends, so for that I would love to do something with lots of reds and pinks, Bradley said. I love a good dark red leather jacket with black tights, top and mini skirt with knee high boots.

Coats are an additional option for adding variety and personality to any look, Parker said. She said animal prints and fur coats in particular can help you stay warm and make an outfit stand out.

You can incorporate your own personality into the jackets you choose, Parker said. If you are a fan of leopard, you can wear a leopard jacket and look flashy. You may be an exaggerated person.

Incorporating accessories like scarves can also add style to an outfit for a night out on the town, Bradley said. A chunky scarf, balaclava and tights that match the Valentine's Day color palette can introduce dynamic dimension and variety to a Valentine's Day outfit, she said.

I also thought that colorful tights or any tights with fun accents like bows or stuff on them are so cute, Bradley said. They can be a great accessory for any outfit and make you stand out. For Valentine's Day, I would recommend red or pink tights under a mini skirt.

Valentine's Day dinner

A restaurant reservation with friends requires fancy attire, making it the perfect opportunity to dress up and wear intricate designs, Bradley said. She said a silk dress with a straight silhouette or a little black dress with kitten heels are iconic looks to gravitate toward.

Any sort of long red dress moment, grab it while you can, Bradley said. I feel like there are few occasions where a red dress can be played to its best and this is one of them. Any kind of long, silky cowl neck dress is always a stunning choice for a nice dinner out.

Kitten heels and pumps are easy ways to add elegance to an already polished look, Parker said. Adding accessories like bows, rosettes, and layered jewelry creates a sophisticated, polished look.

Honestly, bows are the most important thing and they'll probably be the biggest trend we see this Valentine's Day, Parker said. You can put a bow in your hair, or maybe shoes with bows, or even embellishments with little bows in your outfit.

Regardless of trends, colors or accessories, Bradley said Galentines Day is about wearing what you feel best in.

I think for Galentines it's all about personality. Being with your friends, celebrating being together and being able to dress in what you feel good in is so special, Bradley said. Talk about Valentine's Day last year, some people wore sweatshirts and others wore leather pants with pink sweaters or whatever they wanted.