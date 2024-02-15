Solange Knowles' Son Julez Tore Up the Runway at New York Fashion Week





Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images Beyoncé and Tina Knowles are proud! Daniel Julez Smith, son of Solange Knowles, recently made his runway debut at the Luar show on February 13, 2024, during New York Fashion Week. (Julez is the son of Beyoncé's sister Solange Knowles and Solange's ex-husband Daniel Smith. Solange, 37, also attended the show.) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: Julez Smith walks the runway at the Luar show during New York Fashion Week February 2024 on February 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images) Julez's grandmother took Instagram Tuesday and Wednesday evening to salute his grandson for a job well done. It was a family affair at Tuesday's ultra-chic Bushwick show, as Solange, Beyoncé and Tina Knowles were all front row and center at designer Raul Lopez's show. Many people were surprised by their presence, especially Beyonc, as she hasn't been to New York Fashion Week since 2015. Once Julez, 19, walked the runway, her mother held up her camera, taking photos and videos. Julez walked the runway wearing an oversized leather trench coat with fur cuffs, paired with matching leather pants. His grandmother also shared several posts on Instagram cheering Julez on, including a video of him on the runway, writing, “Julez closing out Fashion Week walking for @Luar Raul, these clothes are on fire!!!” She also shared a photo of herself with her daughters, Julez, Lopez, as well as her niece Angie Beyince. She wrote: “Congratulations My Julez, so proud of you @luar creator of the fashion show with RaulLopez! You were excellent!!! We love you” We hope to see Julez continue to tear up the runways at many upcoming fashion shows!

