The New Look chronicles the rise of fashion designer Christian Dior

For most of the last century, the names Dior and Chanel were synonymous with luxury goods: custom dresses, elegant handbags, elegant perfumes and fine jewelry. But when most people think of these iconic fashion houses, they often forget the historical figures whose names they bear: Christian Dior, whose first collection marked a return to ultra-femininity and opulence after the horrors of World War II, and Coco Chanel, credited for revolutionizing the way women dressed in the early 20th century.

The New Look, premiering Wednesday on Apple TV+, focuses on the lives of Dior (Emmy winner Ben Mendelsohn) and Chanel (Oscar winner Juliette Binoche) and offers an unflinching look at the decisions and the moral compromises they made to survive during the Nazi regime. Occupation of France.

The irony is that when you read about Dior, you end up coming across Chanel over and over again, executive producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told NBC News in a joint video interview with series creator Todd A. Kessler. “She was the king of the world in fashion, and he became the king, so she was actually dethroned by him. The duality that they represented with each other is what made it, I think, probably inevitable that the two of them will collide in this series.

In the 10-episode first season, Dior, then a little-known designer working for fashion designer Lucien Lelong (John Malkovich), reluctantly agrees to make dresses for the wives and girlfriends of Nazi officers in order to support himself and his family. those of his sister, a French Resistance fighter. , Catherine (Maisie Williams), who is later captured and sent to a concentration camp. Chanel, who decided to close her fashion house at the start of the war, begins an ill-advised romantic relationship with German officer Hans Günther von Dincklage (Claes Bang) and is later used as a Nazi agent try to negotiate a secret peace agreement with his old friend, Winston Churchill, to Madrid.

In 2017, a few months after finishing their three-season collaboration on the Netflix series Bloodline, Kessler went to Mendelsohn's house and, while making Neapolitan pizzas together, began discussing the prospect of making a lavish show about the the rise of Dior which would be shot and filmed in Paris.

I mentioned to him that I was researching Christian Dior and told him 40 minutes of stories about Dior, recalls Kessler, who went on to write, direct and produce the series. He said, “Whenever you’re ready, let me know and I’ll clear my schedule.”

Very early on, Dior worked for the fashion designer Lucien Lelong, played in the series by John Malkovich. Roger Do Minh / Apple

Mendelsohn kept his word. In another interview with NBC News, the Australian actor insisted he agreed to sign on to the project, which would take another five or six years to come to fruition, as soon as Kessler told him about Dior's internal conflicts. .

He said: “I read Christian Dior's autobiography, and in it he talks about his hatred and his self-loathing, the feeling that he has an authentic self that he experiences when he is alone and in peace, and then he has this other me. when he has to interact with the world and do what he does to survive in business and do what he does to be Mr. Dior, Mendelsohn said of his first conversation on the show with Kessler. That's all I needed, because that central idea is enough.

Although he knew very little about Dior, Mendelsohn admitted that he only wanted to know the broad strokes of the legendary designer's life story. Most actors, Mendelsohn said, can get bogged down in the details of the real people they are supposed to play. Instead, he chose to focus on the story told in the scripts.

Dior's first collection marked a return to ultra-femininity and opulence after the horrors of World War II. Roger Do Minh / Apple

The limited research he did involved looking at old images of Dior because they provide insight into how people behave, he said.

You understand how incredibly gifted he was at his craft, because I watched him draw, Mendelsohn added. You look at it with fabrics, you look at it with this and that. He doesn't necessarily like it, but its familiarity, its touch, the degree to which he is completely immersed in its ability to speak through fabric and construction is profound.

Dior initially used design as a means of survival and an outlet to express his feelings, but in doing so he managed to rejuvenate the French cultural scene after World War II.

He just wants to bring beauty back into the world, that's an amazing thing to say and what a thing to be able to attempt and he's doing it, Mendelsohn said. These great achievements are the result of very normal human situations and, in the Christian sense, of a very sensitive person who doesn't love himself very much but finds a way to do really good things.

Oscar winner Juliette Binoche stars as Coco Chanel in “The New Look.” Apple

Although The New Look features a number of other colorful characters, including fashion designers like Cristbal Balenciaga, Pierre Balmain and Hubert de Givenchy, they are largely defined by their ties to Dior and Chanel. Dior's close relationship with his sister, especially as he fights to save her from the Nazis, forms the emotional core of the story. But the series also offers a more subtle representation of Dior's sexuality.

During his life, Dior had a number of discreet male lovers, the last of whom was Jacques Benita, a Moroccan singer three decades Diors' junior. Dior had at least four or five relationships with men named Jacques—he lived in France, after all—so the Jacques in The New Look isn't really Benita, Kessler said.

Balenciaga was someone who had a very long-term relationship and Dior had many friends who had more open relationships. But Dior, being very Catholic, there is a lot of internal conflict around his sexuality. It's not something he seems particularly comfortable with, Kessler noted, adding that there may be opportunities to further explore this part of his personal life in future episodes. It's part of the story, but we try to describe it in a way that seems truthful to Christian Dior himself.

Dior, who was Catholic, struggled with his sexuality. Roger Do Minh / Apple

In The New Look, Jacques is played by David Kammenos, who Mendelsohn says is the perfect partner for Dior because he is able to counterbalance Dior's more flowery and neurotic energy. He and Kammenos would launch into every one-on-one scene the lovers shared, we argued, we kissed, we did everything, but Mendelsohn said it was important that the series not try to define the sexuality of Dior for the public.

What Mendelsohn found arguably more compelling was the exhibition's depiction of the close friendships between the male creators of this era. For example, he mentioned a scene from the third episode in which Dior, still in shock after his sister was sent to a work camp, eats a little chocolate with Balenciaga (Nuno Lopes).

This type of male closeness is not a type of male closeness I have ever experienced before, he said. To be able to look at each other in a way that is a different type of male friendliness and understanding and have it not be an event, and have it just be a kind of closeness or comfort with each other, that was beautiful. .

Although The New Look could have been pitched as a 10-episode limited series, Kessler said the series was originally designed to follow the rise of the modern French fashion industry and that if Apple TV+ chose to order additional episodes, it could theoretically last five or six. seasons.

Series creator Todd A. Kessler said “The New Look” was originally designed to follow the rise of the modern French fashion industry. Roger Do Minh / Apple

The first two seasons would focus on Dior and Chanel, and there is a transfer at one point when Dior dies in 1957 to Yves Saint Laurent, because Yves Saint Laurent was Dior's protégé. Yves Saint-Laurent was 21 when he took over the world's most profitable and influential fashion house, he said.

Not only did Yves Saint Laurent have an extraordinary personal life and history that rivals even that of Christian Dior, but we then understand how these fashion houses were passed down to other designers who worked under the founder's name, who up until that point hadn't really happened, Kessler added. By following the life of Yves Saint Laurent over the past few seasons, it brings us closer to where we are today in the fashion world.