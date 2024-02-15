Michelle Dockery cuts a glamorous figure in a red midi dress as she joins Cillian Murphy at the BFI dinner for Christopher Nolan

Michelle Dockery and Cillian Murphy lead the stars as they watched Christopher Nolan receive a BFI scholarship at the BFI President's Dinner in London on Wednesday.

Actress Michelle, 42, looked incredible as she arrived at the event held at the Rosewood Hotel, wearing a red midi dress.

The figure-hugging garment showed off the Downton Abbey star's breathtaking figure as she added height to her figure with a pair of black heels.

Letting her brunette locks fall over her shoulders, Michelle completed her outfit with a pair of gold earrings.

Cillian, 47, who starred in Chris' hit film Oppenheimer, looked dapper in a gray suit with a white shirt.

Actor and director Kenneth Branagh was also at the event where he cut a suave figure in a navy suit and patterned tie.

Christopher also wore a dark gray suit as he posed for the cameras alongside his wife Emma Thomas.

Meanwhile, Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton put on a loved-up show as they attended the dinner together.

Zawe looked glamorous in a pale pink bodycon dress, with ruffled sleeves and adorned with jewels.

She kept her makeup natural for dinner and wore her brunette locks loosely over her shoulders.

Tom looked dapper as he beamed at the camera in a navy suit, light blue shirt and ribbed fabric tie.

Michael Caine appeared in good spirits at the event where he was joined by his wife Shakira.

This comes after Cillian revealed that Christopher personally delivered all of his film scripts on special paper that could not be photocopied.

Michael opted for a navy blue suit with a matching tie and a blue shirt.

Michelle was joined at the party by her husband Jasper Waller-Bridge

Oppenheimer was Cillian and Christopher's fifth time working with the movie star, revealing the director's personal approach to delivering his scripts.

He flew to Ireland to personally deliver the script to the actor, with Cillian immediately reading all 197 pages.

Speaking to GQ magazine, he said: “So it was his mother who already gave me the script. Or his brother; he will leave and return in three hours.

“Part of it is keeping the story a secret before it gets out. But part of it is tradition.

“They’ve always done it this way, so why stop now? It adds a ritual, which I really enjoy. It's okay with me.'

Josh Harnett wore a black suit with matching tie and white shirt

The famous film composer Hans Zimmer attended the dinner with his partner Dina de Luca

Kenneth appeared in good spirits as he posed for a photo with Cillian

Cillian also shared that Christopher had already called him about playing J. Robert Oppenheimer in the film and that he said yes before reading the script.

The actor also spoke about what it's like to work with the famous director, describing his sets as an “intimate laboratory.”

He said: “Even though he works at a breakneck pace, there's always room for curiosity and discovery, and that's what art-making should be about, you know? There is no telephone, but no announcement either: everyone knows that.

“And there are no chairs. Because he doesn't sit down. Sometimes a film set can feel like a picnic.

“Everyone's got their chair and their snacks and everyone's texting and showing each other fucking g's, you know, emojis or whatever, memes I know, but why?