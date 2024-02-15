Fashion
Michelle Dockery cuts a glamorous figure in a red midi dress as she joins Cillian Murphy at the BFI dinner for Christopher Nolan
Michelle Dockery and Cillian Murphy lead the stars as they watched Christopher Nolan receive a BFI scholarship at the BFI President's Dinner in London on Wednesday.
Actress Michelle, 42, looked incredible as she arrived at the event held at the Rosewood Hotel, wearing a red midi dress.
The figure-hugging garment showed off the Downton Abbey star's breathtaking figure as she added height to her figure with a pair of black heels.
Letting her brunette locks fall over her shoulders, Michelle completed her outfit with a pair of gold earrings.
Cillian, 47, who starred in Chris' hit film Oppenheimer, looked dapper in a gray suit with a white shirt.
Michelle Dockery and Cillian Murphy lead the stars as they watch Christopher Nolan receive a BFI scholarship at the BFI President's Dinner in London on Wednesday.
Cillian Murphy, 47, who starred in Chris' hit film Oppenheimer, looked dapper in a gray suit with white shirt
Actress Michelle, 42, looked incredible as she arrived at the event held at the Rosewood Hotel wearing a red midi dress.
Actor and director Kenneth Branagh was also at the event where he cut a suave figure in a navy suit and patterned tie.
Christopher also wore a dark gray suit as he posed for the cameras alongside his wife Emma Thomas.
Meanwhile, Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton put on a loved-up show as they attended the dinner together.
Zawe looked glamorous in a pale pink bodycon dress, with ruffled sleeves and adorned with jewels.
She kept her makeup natural for dinner and wore her brunette locks loosely over her shoulders.
Tom looked dapper as he beamed at the camera in a navy suit, light blue shirt and ribbed fabric tie.
Michael Caine appeared in good spirits at the event where he was joined by his wife Shakira.
This comes after Cillian revealed that Christopher personally delivered all of his film scripts on special paper that could not be photocopied.
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton put on a loved-up display at the event
Michelle's breathtaking figure as she added height to her figure with a pair of black heels.
Michael Caine appeared in good spirits at the event where he was joined by his wife Shakira.
Michael opted for a navy blue suit with a matching tie and a blue shirt.
Michelle was joined at the party by her husband Jasper Waller-Bridge
Oppenheimer was Cillian and Christopher's fifth time working with the movie star, revealing the director's personal approach to delivering his scripts.
He flew to Ireland to personally deliver the script to the actor, with Cillian immediately reading all 197 pages.
Speaking to GQ magazine, he said: “So it was his mother who already gave me the script. Or his brother; he will leave and return in three hours.
“Part of it is keeping the story a secret before it gets out. But part of it is tradition.
“They’ve always done it this way, so why stop now? It adds a ritual, which I really enjoy. It's okay with me.'
Zawe looked incredible in a short-sleeved pink dress while Tom opted for a navy suit.
Christopher wore a dark gray suit as he posed for the cameras alongside his wife Emma Thomas
Actor and director Kenneth Branagh was also at the event where he cut a suave figure in a navy suit and patterned tie.
Josh Harnett wore a black suit with matching tie and white shirt
The famous film composer Hans Zimmer attended the dinner with his partner Dina de Luca
Kenneth appeared in good spirits as he posed for a photo with Cillian
Cillian recently revealed that Christopher personally delivered all of his film scripts on special paper that could not be photocopied.
Cillian also shared that Christopher had already called him about playing J. Robert Oppenheimer in the film and that he said yes before reading the script.
The actor also spoke about what it's like to work with the famous director, describing his sets as an “intimate laboratory.”
He said: “Even though he works at a breakneck pace, there's always room for curiosity and discovery, and that's what art-making should be about, you know? There is no telephone, but no announcement either: everyone knows that.
“And there are no chairs. Because he doesn't sit down. Sometimes a film set can feel like a picnic.
“Everyone's got their chair and their snacks and everyone's texting and showing each other fucking g's, you know, emojis or whatever, memes I know, but why?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-13084433/Michelle-Dockery-cuts-glamorous-figure-red-midi-dress-joins-Cillian-Murphy-BFI-dinner-Christopher-Nolan.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Michelle Dockery cuts a glamorous figure in a red midi dress as she joins Cillian Murphy at the BFI dinner for Christopher Nolan
- r – How to build and export MSAVI raster files from Google Earth Engine
- Best carry-on luggage: Our travel editor picks 3 of her favorite carry-on bags
- Kelvin Kiptum: Men's marathon world record holder dies in car crash
- Turkey's Erdogan makes first visit to Egypt in a decade, with Gaza in mind
- US Air Force prepares for collaborative fighter jet contracts
- Agricultural innovations to revitalize rural economies: Tsugana Horticulture Director
- Is the UK in recession? Economy expected to decline in 2023
- Art teacher/lecturer – Table Tennis Center 888
- The New Look chronicles the rise of fashion designer Christian Dior
- Google will allow OS upgrades on older PCs even after Windows 10 support ends
- Trump supports Michael Whatley to lead the RNC, while some Republicans are skeptical