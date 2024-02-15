Nevada men's basketball loses to New Mexico | Sports

[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]

Pack drops Heartbreaker in New Mexico

RENO, Nev. –Despite erasing a nine-point deficit with just 6:37 left, the Nevada men's basketball team came up short Tuesday night, losing to New Mexico by a final score of 83 -82.

After the loss, Nevada owns a 19-6 overall record this season, including a 6-5 mark in Mountain West play.

The Pack put together an impressive performance on the offensive end of the court, as the 82 points scored marked their third-highest total in conference play, and they finished the contest with 50.0 percent field goals, 33, 3 percent behind the arc and 81.8 percent from the free throw line.

Nevada struggled defensively, allowing the Lobos to shoot 50.0 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from behind the arc, and the Pack was outrebounded by UNM, 36-31.

Nick Davidson and Jarod Lucas led the way for Nevada, scoring 19 points each. Davidson also pulled down seven rebounds and recorded two blocks in the contest. Lucas reached 19 points on 6-13 shooting from the field, 2-5 from behind the arc and a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line. The fifth-year senior also recorded two interceptions in the game.

Kenan Blackshear scored 17 points, in addition to distributing seven assists and grabbing six rebounds.

KJ Hymes had one of his most productive offensive games of the season for the Pack, scoring 11 points on a very efficient 5-7 shooting from the field in 20 minutes of action.

Nevada received significant performances off the bench from Daniel Foster and Hunter McIntosh. Foster led Nevada in rebounding for the second straight game, pulling down eight boards in the contest, including four on the offensive glass. McIntosh had one of his best performances in Mountain West play, scoring nine points on 3-5 shooting from behind the arc, while also dishing out four assists.

First half

The contest was a high-scoring affair from start to finish, beginning with the first play of the game, as the Lobos controlled the first board and scored a layup 15 seconds into the game.

Nevada responded quickly, as Lucas hit a baseline jumper to tie the score at 2-2 at 19:22.

The two teams continued to trade baskets over the next 5:33, finding themselves deadlocked at 13-13 with 13:49 left in the first half.

New Mexico began to create some separation from Nevada, as it went on a 10-1 run over the next three minutes, 46 seconds to take a 23-14 lead over the Pack.

The Lobos extended their lead to as many as 12 points and eventually took a 45-35 lead over the Pack at halftime.

Second part

Nevada started the second half strong, as Hymes found a cutting Tre Coleman in the lane on the Pack's first possession and Coleman proceeded to finish a layup through contact.

New Mexico immediately responded by scoring three points; However, Nevada went on a 7-0 run in 1:06 of game time to get within four points of the Lobos, as they led 48-44 with 18:26 to play.

Nevada managed to tie the game at 50 points a little over two minutes later.

New Mexico responded once again, this time in the form of a 10-0 run, as they held a 62-52 advantage with just 11:35 to play.

Nevada continued to fight back and slowly reduced New Mexico's advance; however, the Pack found themselves trailing 71-62 with 6:37 left in the contest.

Down nine with limited time remaining, Nevada dramatically increased its intensity and went on an 11-0 run in the next 2:23, as the Pack took a 73-71 lead over the Lovos with just 4 :13 on the clock.

The two teams battled it out over the final 4:13, and New Mexico took an 83-82 lead with just 20 seconds left after scoring a 3-pointer.

Nevada got a good look at its final offensive possession; but the shot was just out of range, as the Pack fell to UNM in heartbreaking fashion.

Notable statistics





Nevada shot 51.6 percent from the field in the second half.







The Pack only recorded seven turnovers throughout the entire game.







Nevada recorded 21 assists on 29 field goals.







The Pack made 18 free throws in 22 attempts for a success rate of 81.8 percent.







Nevada held New Mexico to just 10 fast break points.



Following

Nevada will travel south to Las Vegas, when it is scheduled to take on rival UNLV on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

