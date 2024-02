The fashion brand where Beyoncé's nephew modeled – The Hollywood Reporter

Beyoncé played the role of a proud aunt as she sat front row while her nephew walked the Luar Fall/Winter 2024 show Tuesday night during New York Fashion Week. Julez Smith walks the Luar February 2024 show at NYFW on February 13, 2024. Albert Urso/Getty Images With mom Solange in the room and grandma Tina Knowles sitting next to Beyoncé, Julez Smith Jr. wore a black leather suit while appearing on the show in Brooklyn. Beyoncé — who announced the release of a country-themed album on Super Bowl Sunday — continued the cowboy theme by wearing a sequined silver Gaurav Gupta blazer (from the designer's spring 2024 couture collection), a gray cowboy hat, cowboy boots and waders. matching high boots. Earlier at the 2024 Grammys, Beyoncé wore a custom crystal-embellished jacket from Louis Vuitton, highlighted by the luxury house's Damier check pattern. Louis Vuitton's new creative director of menswear, Pharrell Williams, recently presented a fall/winter 2024 collection focused on updating the cowboy look. Beyoncé's appearance created a stir among fashion fans who gathered to take a look at the superstar, then moments later online. On his Instagram, Tina Knowles commented on agitation, “When people are jostling and you ask them to stop tripping with your eyes.” The brand is a New York-based fashion line founded by Raul Lopez (co-founder of Hood by Air), with designs that offer luxury at an accessible price. Luar – which is Raul spelled backwards – is known for items such as its popular Ana top-handle bag, sweaters, bomber jackets and, most recently, sweatshirts. Luar is available through its own site, luar.monde with select items sold at Nordstrom. Luar also teamed up with Mejuri for a bag and earring collaboration. Beyoncé attends the Luar show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024 in New York. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Other celebrities sitting front row for Luar Fall/Winter 2024 included actress Dascha Polanco, designer Christopher John Rogeres and model Alton Mason. Later, Beyoncé also attended Luar's afterparty, hosted by Zacapa Rum, at 154 Scott in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Mejuri Nordstrom

