New Tucson Unified School District Dress Code Approved

A divided Tucson Unified School District board of trustees approved changes to the dress code that take effect immediately, with the majority praising the use of gender-neutral language to replace gender-specific rules.

The previous code unfairly resulted in disproportionate enforcement against female students and those who identify as women, said most TUSD faculty and students interviewed on the issue during the district's months of work on the proposed revisions.

Board President Natalie Luna Rose and members Jennifer Eckstrom and Ravi Shah voted Tuesday evening in favor of the revisions. Val Romero and Sadie Shaw voted against after unsuccessfully trying to add the language that clothing must be appropriate for the educational environment.

Shah found this wording too subjective and Eckstrom agreed, saying it could be applied unevenly in schools. Fair enforcement for all students and on all campuses is a primary goal for proponents of code revisions.

Times have changed, TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo told the board before the 3-2 vote, saying his daytime attire was just an expression of what you thought was cool, but that today, it’s an extension of how students identify themselves.

The district wants a policy that is enforceable and respectful of all students, regardless of their identity, gender, religion, politics or society, Trujillo said.

The board discussed at length comments submitted before the meeting by Tucson Magnet High School Principal Elizabeth Rivera, who said a line that was removed from the policy should have remained intact.

It was mandatory that students' breasts, torsos and buttocks be covered.

Students wore bikini tops and shorts cut so extremely short to school that they only covered private areas. Full buttocks and torsos will be visible with this revision, Rivera wrote to the board.

But Anna Warmbrand, TUSD's director of student relations, told the board: Staff do not feel comfortable enforcing this section. She said most faculty, administrators and staff were adamant and the consensus was: Don't ask me to do this, I'm not going to do this.

She said most administrators, particularly at high schools, said they would not put their staff, particularly male staff, and particularly in the case of female students, in that position of qualifying what happens to their bodies (to those of the students).

Luna Rose, the board president, said she understands administrators who don't want to control women's bodies and (the bodies of) those who identify as women.

Shah agreed, saying no one should run with leaders trying to measure the amount of visible butt or breasts.

I think dress codes are inherently sexist and have been historically sexist, and they disproportionately target female students, Luna Rose said.

She asked if other phrases that remain in the dress code address concerns about exposed breasts and buttocks, particularly if see-through clothing is not allowed and underwear must be covered.

Shah answered yes and also highlighted the first bullet point of the revised dress code: students must wear clothing that includes both a shirt with pants or skirt, or the equivalent (e.g. dresses, leggings or shorts) and shoes.

Rivera, the principal at Tucson High, had also said that girls wore bralettes as tops and other underwear as regular clothing. We had a student wear her bikini thong under a pair of regular underwear to school with a silk lingerie top, claiming her briefs were her bottoms and her underwear was underneath, a -she writes.

Board members Shaw and Romero were concerned about these examples, and Shaw wondered aloud that adding words such as excessive crop tops and clothing resembling swimsuits are not not allowed.

Shah countered that the requirement for a shirt with pants or skirt or equivalent excludes swimwear, which is not listed there.

Eckstrom added: “Our role is not to tell women what a crop top is. That's not our job.

Romero, however, said a student might say I'm wearing a shirt, but could it be a half-shirt? A short-short skirt? Shaw agreed that the rest of the text was vague for interpretation.

Luna Rose replied: What is a shirt? We could go on and on and stay here for five years.

Both Eckstrom and Luna Rose said the remaining provision that clothing must cover underwear is enforceable and adequate.

Luna Rose praised TUSD administrators for progressively using gender-neutral language, and Shah agreed, saying: I want to make sure our trans and gender nonconforming students are supported.

Stakeholder feedback on the revisions included more than 1,800 TUSD students from every high school and some middle schools.

Other changes in the revised code include allowing head coverings to be worn as long as they do not cover the student's eyes.

The council also decided Tuesday night to make an additional change, removing the word hairstyle from a section banning gang-related clothing and accessories, due to concerns about possible racial profiling of hairstyles.

The revised policy also makes it easier for schools to come up with their own dress codes. To do this, a school board must gather broad public input. The code would need to be voted on by parents/guardians, receive 60% or greater approval, and be approved by the TUSD Board of Trustees.