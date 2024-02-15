Fashion
TRADE SHOWS
New York, Dallas, Chicago, Charlotte It was a plethora of reunions with longtime friends and a whirlwind of stunning fall 2024 menswear collections that greeted retailers across the country this trade show season. As Karen Penner said, “It's almost too much to take in at shows; it takes a few days for your thoughts to settle in and make sense of them.
So, after a few days of sorting through our notes and photos, the MR editors focused on the following essential trends:
- soft, unstructured, woven and knitted sports coats
- DB models in suits, sports coats and outerwear
- more casual pants (some with pleats)
- overshirts (especially corduroy)
- big sweaters in luxury yarns
- stretchy five-pocket pants (always in demand)
- unique and personalized accessories
- all high
Yes, the luxury trend remains strong, reinforcing the theory that customers who have money spend it. Even though the luxury market has been booming since post-Covid and is becoming more and more competitive, it still remains strong. That said, there is still a lot of growth potential in fashion priced between moderate and luxury, especially from brands that seem more expensive than the ticket price.
Here, some favorite tailored looks at different price points from LBM (Magnificent!), Heritage Gold, Richard Choi (a pioneer of knit sports jackets many years ago), Empire, Peerless (I love HSM and TailoRed), Cashmere and gray (fun and affordable), Roffe (Geoffrey Beene, Lucky, Duchamp, Hechter and Eagle), Bétenly, Jack Victor And Faithful. Clearly, the custom clothing market has never looked better!
Those who (almost) got away
By John Russell Jones
Karen, I couldn't agree more. There was some absolutely stunning menswear, and seeing everyone again was a real delight. The trends I saw were definitely related to yours:
- Exterior: We're already seeing this in the market, but it seems many designers had vintage LL Bean catalogs from the 1980s pinned to their inspiration boards.
- Crazy Prints: The print thing has been going on for a while, but I felt like some new inspiration was happening, especially for a fall season. I particularly liked this one from Europann with a Pantone-style color chart: perfect for the artistic directors in your life.
- Texture: From fleece to mohair to rough suedes, I think we're all looking for a level of comfort in clothing that feels warm and feels good to the touch. This ultra-fine corduroy seemed to appear in almost every collection (and we're OK with that!).
- Bright Colors: Everything has been so focused on “quiet luxury”: Let’s get loud! I think we're going to see a return to unmissable color next year.
- Bell Bottom: There's definitely a subtle Western leaning (more in the women's market than the men's), but I'm ready for a little 1970s vibe. Again, I think we're going to see one little more in spring 2025.
Shop these trends at Keen, Glove, Brother Wolf, Beams, Paul Smith, NN07, Lords of Harlech (I loved the merino ties and pocket squares), RAW, Shangri-La, McNairy & Co., Origin Knitwear, Serge Blanco, European, Jerry Kaye, John Varvatoss, Tommy Bahama, Monfrre, Levi'sAnd DL1961.
