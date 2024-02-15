Luar (and Beyoncé) brought the drama to New York Fashion Week Fall 2024





It wouldn't be a Luar parade without a little drama. And on February 13, the label's fall 2024 show brought together all that and more. Hosted at Brooklyn's usual Bushwick warehouse, guests couldn't contain their excitement. They were jumping up and down, shouting, pushing their way through the crowd, standing in their seats, phones raised as Beyoncé was spotted in the front row, sparkling in a shiny, rhinestone, white suit. cowboy hat and holding an oversized, iridescent version of Luars' signature Ana bag. Tina Knowles and Solange were also seated nearby; The ultra-glamorous trinity was there to support Solange Knowless' son, Daniel Julez Smith Jr., for his runway debut. But even such a spectacle couldn't distract Luar fans from one of Raul Lopez's strongest collections to date, dubbed Deceptionista. Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images The word metrosexual came to mind, Lopez told me from her studio a few days before the show. I call out the errant metrosexuals. He's like a wandering gay man. They do everything gay people do: they give you two kisses, they dress you up, they obsess over really chic women and cool gay guys, but they don't sleep with you. I wondered: what happened to this word and why did it disappear? Why do we still think metrosexuals are gay? Why can't they be like they are? And then I went into this really crazy deep dive at 3 a.m. and started googling things. He became obsessed with the 80s, not the 1980s, but the 1680s and 1780s, when men were super flamboyant. His research into the Elizabethan era and Rococo artwork manifested itself in the collection through bright, shiny jackets that twisted the shoulders, making them not far from the kind of imposing football jerseys on display at the Super Bowl a few days before . Luar framed these forms with elongated gold necklaces draped from shoulder to shoulder, or fabric hoods that tilted oddly medieval. Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images The irony of the contrasts was not lost on Lopez: sheer zebra-print blouses meshed with rugged jackets with fluffy sheaves of fur. Jeans were tight and printed, and pants were low-waisted and sculpted or constructed with an ostrich texture and cut above the knees. It was a mix of expressive and refined metrosexuality across the decades, borrowing a little from each era. The designer took more literal inspiration from corsets, armor and early 2000s metrosexual men like Matthew McConaughey and David Beckham, both of whom were on Lopez's mood board this season. For the Luar girls, Lopez's metrosexual concept manifested itself in bold forms on female models. Toward the end of the show, shoulders became larger, higher and more structured, with the color palette shifting from deep navy blues, plums and browns to corporate blacks and grays. Make no mistake: these are expensive-looking clothes. We used these Chevron techniques where it looks like they're cut. It calls for these really rich, luxurious leathers and beautiful, exotic fabrics like Mongolian lamb, Lopez said. It is clear that the designer is not only a provocateur of interesting shapes. He is an artist engaged in the creation of cultural discourses. Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wmagazine.com/fashion/luar-nyfw-2024-fashion-show-beyonce-photos The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos