Jennifer Lopez finally reveals which “old movie” her Las Vegas wedding dress was from





She sets the record straight for her wedding. Jennifer Lopez played a game with Variety Tuesday, guessing some of her famous movie lines and sharing the real story behind her Las Vegas wedding dress. Last July, the “Marry Me” star, 54, revealed in her “On the JLo” newsletter that she married Ben Affleck, 51, in “a dress from an old movie” in July 2023 but she had never shared its meaning until now. “Is it true that you wore the 'Jersey Girl' wedding dress when you married Ben?” asked an interviewer off-camera, referring to the textured floral jacquard Alexander McQueen dress she wore in Vegas. “No, that’s not true,” she said, laughing. “I wish that was the case. I wish I had this dress. I don't have this dress. The “Shotgun Wedding” star added that “it was a different dress” and that she was “doing so much press for 'Marry Me' or 'Shotgun Wedding' or one of those” that she ” had all these wedding dresses” in her. House. J.Lo continued that when she and Affleck “on a whim, decided to get married that day,” she had the perfect dress… but it wasn't worn in a movie at all. Jennifer Lopez shared the story of her Las Vegas wedding dress with Variety. Instagram/@chrisappleton1 Her Alexander McQueen dress was lying around her house after a press tour. Instagram/@chrisappleton1 Lopez and Affleck were married in a Las Vegas chapel in July 2023. jlo/Instagram Want more celebrity and pop culture news? Start your day with Page Six Daily. Thanks for recording! “This isn’t from a movie. I never wore it in a movie,” she said, explaining, “I had it because I was doing photoshoots and performances of 'Marry Me' everywhere.” However, she claimed in her newsletter that she had worn this “dress for so many years”, while “Marry Me” was only released in 2022, a year before her wedding. “I just saved it, saved it, saved it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day,” she wrote of the dress that retailed for $5,175 at the time. The couple then celebrated with a spectacular wedding in Georgia. jlo/Instagram She received a stunning natural green diamond ring from Affleck. Instagram/@tombachik She wore several bridal looks for her second wedding ceremony in August 2023. Instagram/jlo In addition to her McQueen dress, Lopez also wore a Zuhair Murad long-sleeved lace dress for their surprise Vegas wedding, which took place three months after she accepted a second proposal, and an 8.5-carat green diamond ring from her former fiancé. For more Page Six style… The “Can't Get Enough” singer just can't get enough of a wedding dress, having worn dozens of gowns both on and off screen over the years. She even wore several wedding dresses in the bridal-themed video for her aforementioned song, including a bold white dress with sweetheart cutouts. And no matter where her Vegas dress came from, she definitely wore it well.

