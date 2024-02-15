Replay: How fast fashion and social media are fueling a world of high consumption and low quality

Subscribe to the On Point newsletter here.

This replay originally broadcast on January 12, 2023.

TikTok is full of influencers posting fashion posts and unboxing huge boxes of cheap polyester clothing.

d

Clothes from brands like Shein may be super fast, but they're low quality.

Can consumers still recognize a beautifully made garment?

Today, About: The clothes got worse. And social media and ever-changing trends don't help.

Guests

Danielle Vermeer, founder of fashion technology. Over 12 years only buying second hand clothes. Started luxury reselling at Amazon Fashion and now co-founded the startup Teleportationnew generation fashion application.

Mandy Lee, freelance fashion writer and trend analyst. She manages the Old Loser TikTok and Instagram accounts in Brooklyn. (@oldloserinbrooklyn)

Also Featured

Sydney GreenGen Z shopper who feels conflicted about purchasing new clothes.

Interview Highlights

On a definition of quality fashion

Danielle Vermeer: For quality fashion, there are elements of both objective and subjective measurements. So, for example, objectively, there could be a quality garment with great durability. It lasts a long time or has an excellent finish. The craftsmanship, garment construction, material functionality and material composition are of higher quality. And then there are also subjective characteristics. It's the look and feel, the way it wears over time, the aesthetics, the creativity, all of these elements combined create a higher quality or, conversely, a lower quality garment.

On the Sheins economic model

Danielle Vermeer: There's definitely more of a social listening aspect, whereas the traditional fashion industry has been very top-down. Brands, luxury houses, generally create these two-season capsules, and this then spills over into intermediate and mass fashion. Shein is really turning this model on its head to see what consumers are interested in. Let's start with these small batches and then increase them if there is greater demand. And in theory, it's great because you have less waste.

And Shein reports that they have less than 1% unsold inventory, while across the fashion industry the average is between 25% and 40%. So there's a lot of overstock, and I think we as consumers are seeing that with all these end of season sales, these markdowns, these clearance shelves that are overstocked with things that people just don't have. not purchased. And while demand is a good start, there's still a size and scale of what you're creating as a brand like Shein that, frankly, is pretty low quality and not built to last.

On accessibility to quality fashion

Danielle Vermeer: Accessibility incorporates both price and affordability, but also things like size, inclusiveness, following trends, and convenience. And then after reading thousands of comments, especially from Shein buyers on social media, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, they also talk about things like nihilism, which is really interesting from a consumer perspective.

Almost to say, well, the world is already burning, so why can't I look cute and buy this $3 top from Shein or wherever? But the most important ones when it comes to affordability are knowing where to find quality fashion, and can you afford it? Will it suit me? Will it really be something I like and will be cute? And for many younger consumers, Gen Z in particular, they haven't been exposed to quality fashion and don't yet have much access to it.

On Gen Z's fashion nihilism

Danielle Vermeer: Gen Z feels a lot of pressure, because they feel like the weight of the world is on their shoulders, that they have to be the one to solve some of these global problems. But they also grew up as digital natives, bombarded and immersed in social media. And that's why, according to thredUP, one in three Gen Zers feel addicted to fast fashion and one in five feel compelled to follow the latest trends and buy, buy, buy.

Because they see it. They talk about it daily on social networks. And so, they feel these really negative emotions like guilt, feelings of dependency, pressure. And that's not what I think fashion should be. I believe fashion should be a vehicle for self-expression and creativity. It should be fun, it should feel good. And I don't think feeling guilty or dependent is something we should support.

On the Fashion Cycle of Abundance

Mandy Lee: The accessibility factor in the pricing of fast fashion, for example, is that accessibility is very attractive and creates this idea of ​​abundance. You can buy a lot of things at once with the same amount of money you would spend on a higher quality item, perhaps an item of clothing. And that kind of abundant mindset creates this almost revolving door mindset when it comes to your wardrobe.

This means I can replace just about anything in my wardrobe for a very low price. I'll just keep alternating, depending on trends or how my tastes change over time. And that, I think, is really part of the root cause of this kind of ever-renewing cycle of buy, buy, buy, throw away. Because the clothes made by Shein and other fast fashion retailers are not of good quality. They can simply disintegrate, literally disintegrate during washing.

On how social media shapes the way we buy

Mandy Lee: [Social media] plays a huge, massive role and is a driving factor in this abundant mindset we were talking about. And kind of what Danielle was talking about earlier about transportation culture, these videos work extremely well and provide polarizing content. Some people can be very, very opposed. And, you know, add engagement, you know, comment like it's bad, blah, blah, blah. So that’s sort of that ending. And then other people will fight about it. So it creates this really polarizing content.

And then the user who just bought, you know, 20, 30 items of clothing from Shein gets a dose of dopamine. because their mentions and notifications explode because their video goes viral. These pieces of content work very, very well. And that kind of reminds me, you know, if you buy something online and you're waiting for it to be mailed to you, you're kind of floating on dopamine to get something new. And it really reminds me of the same feeling that, you know, watching a video or an Instagram post or a Twitter thread that you posted also goes viral. They are connected. And I feel like those feelings are very similar and overlap a lot.

Do you foresee any changes or a withdrawal from these practices by the fashion industry itself?

Mandy Lee: This question is difficult to answer because from what I have observed and experienced in the luxury and fast fashion industry. I don't see this problem ending in the near future. And I think everyone's efforts are really admirable. But I think a lot of people blame individuals for this problem. If you buy from Shein, yes, you're contributing, but it's not who, you know, runs this machine.

It’s much bigger than the individual and extends to the entire industry. This isn't just a problem with Shein. It's a bit of a problem for everyone at this point. And if you go back to what the guest was talking about earlier, what they have in common is practice. They have spent effort and time to identify what is good quality and what is not. And you have to experience this for yourself. It's not something that you can really, you know, look at online and know how to touch and feel and exactly what to look for in person. It's an experience that you almost gain.

And I think a lot of people don't want to do that because, again, that instant gratification that comes from even buying fast fashion, you know what the influencer push looks like, you know, the monkey sees the monkey make, buy on the spot. Trust me. You know, it really takes time and effort to integrate those skills into how to identify clothing. And I think that practice has really been lost over the last ten or twenty years. And I just think it's so human to want to do that. I honestly don't know how to get back to it, if that's even possible. I like to think I'm optimistic, but right now I don't know how this issue is going to end.

On building a new culture around fashion

Danielle Vermeer: I think consumers, especially younger ones who haven't yet been exposed to quality fashion, I'm excited to be able to experience that Aha moment where they can touch, feel, try and even feel what a well done article. And this will probably be done through second hand and vintage, because these clothes were designed to last.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.