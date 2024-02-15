The only denim my husband wears

My husband is perhaps the most discerning jean shopper on planet Earth. But given that the majority of us don't like shopping for jeans, I won't claim that title on their behalf. For my husband, if he doesn't like the cut, the material, the wash, the trendiness, the list is long, then it's a difficult pass, and either the jeans don't cross the threshold of the store where they were shopping, or they are quickly posted. return and considered an online purchase error.

Because of my husband's general opinion on buying jeans, it makes sense that it's not an activity he looks forward to. Unlike my husband, I personally love shopping so I'm always looking to help him find the clothes he really likes. Recently, I managed to convince him to try a pair of Abercombie & Fitch men's jeans, explaining to him that I almost exclusively wear Abercombie & Fitch jeans. I wasn't sure what to expect, but that certainly wasn't the reality I was greeted with: he loved them. Love them! No one was more shocked than me.

Abercrombie & Fitch Available in six washes, including white, light wash, medium wash and black. Available in sizes 28 to 40, plus 28, 30, 32 and 34 lengths.

My very Ron Swanson-esque husband is now a die-hard fan of Abercrombie Men's Athletic Straight Jeans. Here's why:

An Honest Review of Abercrombie Jeans for Men

They fit true to size

It's no little secret: When it comes to shopping, jeans are usually at the top of my list of most dreaded things I hate to do. Even when shopping in person, it can be a frustrating experience. Between the size of the brand (as many of us know, each brand corresponds to a little a little differently) and material (i.e. stretchy or non-stretch), it can be difficult to find a style and size at any given time that you find flattering and comfortable. Online shopping can be even more frustrating for obvious reasons.

One thing my husband loves about these Abercrombie men's jeans is that they run true to size. In other words, you get what you expect after placing an order. This quality, of course, makes it an ideal shopping experienceThey fit exactly as I expected. ”, but also positions the pants as a great gift item. You can buy them for the men in your life without having to worry about whether their regular size will fit them or not.

They look like real jeans

My husband is very partial to any jeans that look like jeggings. Stretch materials are not his thing. These athletic straight jeans contain very little elastane (1-2%, depending on wash), meaning the cotton-rich construction allows the pants to maintain the feel of traditional jeans. So if you're looking for men's jeans that actually look like jeans, this pair is for you.

Source: Abercrombie & Fitch

They are comfortable

My husband comments on the comfort of these jeans at least three times a week. He knows that I already know; he loves them so much that he can't help but tell me almost every time he wears them. He comments on the material but also their construction, he often tells me that he loves the shape and that they are spacious without being unflattering. To quote a text message from my husband directly after a recent cross-country flight: These Abercrombie jeans are the best jeans I've ever owned. They are so comfortable.

I can attest that these jeans have become his life companion. I've seen him wear them while climbing playground equipment, walking to work, driving our family, and more.

They come in many washes

From white to black to various shades of denim blue, these jeans come in a wide variety of colors and washes. As my husband's wife, I especially love this because I now know that when I run out of gift ideas at Christmas or for my husband's birthday, I can buy a pair of these jeans in a color that it does not yet possess. A wide range of washes also means that one's wardrobe can now give the illusion of being diverse, even if it's actually the same style of jeans over and over again.

My husband is not a fashionista. He doesn't care about aesthetics, trends, or style in general. For him to go out of his way to say how much he loves an item of clothing, said item needs to be top quality. These jeans fit that premium bill. Spend the $80 with confidence. I know my husband will wear these pants until they are literally in tatters. Which, speaking from years of experience wearing A&F clothing, will be in plenty of time.