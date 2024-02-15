University of Maryland





#4Maryland (2-0) (0-0 B1G) against.#7Syracuse(3-0) (0-0 ACC) February 17, 2024 JMA Wireless Dome 6:00 p.m. ESPNU COLLEGE PARK, MD- No. 4 Maryland (2-0) heads north for a top-ten showdown on ESPNU at No. 7 Syracuse (3-0). The Terps opened their 2024 season in exciting fashion as Owen Murphy scored the game-winning goal from deep to propel the Terps past No. 19 Richmond in double overtime. The following week, the Terps followed that up with an 11-4 win over No. 12 Loyola in College Park, where Maryland held the Greyhounds scoreless in the first and third quarters. Syracuse is off to a fast start, winning its three games so far by a combined score of 54-20. Most recently, the Orange dominated Manhattan 16-3. history of the series Maryland holds a 13-6 record against the Orange and is 5-0 since John Tillman took over the Terrapin program in 2011.

took over the Terrapin program in 2011. This is only the fifth regular season meeting between the two national powers since the NCAA era began in 1971.

Most recently, Maryland dominated Syracuse 15-12 in College Park. Daniel Kelly (four goals) and Jack Coras (three) combined for seven goals to lead the way for the Terps. Teddy Dolan made nine saves for Maryland.

(four goals) and (three) combined for seven goals to lead the way for the Terps. made nine saves for Maryland. The last time the two teams met in Syracuse, the Terps won 14-10 thanks to four goals from Logan Wisnauskas and 12 saves from Logan McNaney . Maryland dominated Syracuse 15-12 in the last meeting between the two teams. About 2024 terps The Terps welcome back a slew of key players from the 2023 team, including defenseman Ajax Zappitello faceoff specialist Luc Wierman the attackers Braden Erksa , Daniel Maltz And Daniel Kelly and midfielders Jack Coras , Jack Brennan , Eric Spanos , Zach Whittier And Owen Murphy . Zappitello and Wierman were both first-team All Big-Ten and All-Americans last season, while Erksa was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

faceoff specialist the attackers , And and midfielders , , , And . Zappitello and Wierman were both first-team All Big-Ten and All-Americans last season, while Erksa was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Zappitello will wear the Terps' heralded and historic number one jersey.

In total, the Terps are returning over 90 percent of field goals made last year.

The Terps also recover two key pieces from season-ending injuries suffered during the 2022 NCAA Tournament MOP Logan McNaney and the attacker Eric Malever which totaled 48 points (26B, 22A). Ajax Zappitello is the second consecutive tight end to wear Maryland's number 1 jersey. Wierman on the list With its 12th of 17 victories against Richmond on February 3, Luc Wierman became the Maryland program's all-time leader in faceoff wins. He broke Andy Claxton's record of 648, which had stood for more than three decades. Against Loyola, Wierman added 13 more faceoff wins, including 12 on his first 14 attempts of the day, and now has 667 all-time.

became the Maryland program's all-time leader in faceoff wins. He broke Andy Claxton's record of 648, which had stood for more than three decades. Against Loyola, Wierman added 13 more faceoff wins, including 12 on his first 14 attempts of the day, and now has 667 all-time. Wierman also climbs the career ground ball list and is one of only three Terps in history to recover 300 or more balls. He joined the exclusive 300 club with his first of eight ground balls against Johns Hopkins on April 22, 2023. With 7 ground balls against Loyola, Wierman now has 356 total, good for third overall in program history. Next on the list is number 2 Brian Haggerty (1996-99) with 380. Luc Wierman became Maryland's all-time faceoff leader against Richmond. McNaney returns and continues to climb the rankings When Logan McNaney scored in Richmond on Saturday, February 3, which marked his first game in just under a year. After suffering a season-ending ACL injury against Loyola last season, McNaney missed the remainder of the 2023 season. Against the Spiders, McNaney played all 65:05 and made 13 saves, including two in overtime .

scored in Richmond on Saturday, February 3, which marked his first game in just under a year. After suffering a season-ending ACL injury against Loyola last season, McNaney missed the remainder of the 2023 season. Against the Spiders, McNaney played all 65:05 and made 13 saves, including two in overtime . McNaney followed that performance up with 12 saves against Loyola, limiting the Greyhounds to just four goals for their lowest goal total since 2017.

McNaney has 431 career saves, good for sixth all-time. He is just 69 saves away from becoming the four Terp to eclipse 500 career saves. Logan McNaney was named to the USILA Team of the Week on February 13 after his effort against Loyola. History of success The Terps have four NCAA championships, 28 Final Four appearances and 522 All-Americans.

With a 14-9 win over No. 5 Johns Hopkins on May 4, 2023 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal, the Terps extended their streak of double-digit winning seasons to 20, the longest streak active NCAA Division I men's lacrosse team. The streak also coincides with the Terps making 20 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, also the longest such streak in the nation in NCAA Division I men's lacrosse.

Since joining the Big Ten in 2015, Maryland is 38-7 (.844) in conference play. The 38 wins are 14 more than Johns Hopkins, which has 24. Penn State and Rutgers each have 23 wins, Ohio State has 20 and Michigan has seven. The Terps won the 2022 national championship with a perfect 18-0 record. 99th Maryland Men's Lacrosse Season The Terps boast an all-time record of 884-283-4 (.757), dating back to the first varsity team in 1924 (a team did not field in 1944 and 1945 due to World War II). Maryland finished with a record of .500 or better in all 97 seasons. The program reached the 800-win milestone with a 12-6 victory on April 12, 2017, in Albany.

Maryland finished the decade of the 2010s 134-42 for a .761 winning percentage, making it the winningest decade in Terrapin lacrosse history. Nine of those seasons were under head coach John Tillman who posted a 122-38 record and .763 winning percentage at Maryland's helm.

who posted a 122-38 record and .763 winning percentage at Maryland's helm. During the decade of the 2000s, Maryland went 111-49 for a winning percentage of .694. In the decade of the 1990s, Maryland posted a record of 95-47. The .669 winning percentage matched Maryland's winning percentage from the 1980s, when the Terps were 83-41 and also compiled a .669 winning percentage. The Terps on the sidelines. Staff Updates On December 21, 2023, head coach John Tillman announced that he had hired Michael Phipps as the team's offensive coordinator/assistant coach. Phipps, a 2007 University of Maryland graduate, returns to College Park after two stints in the Navy in addition to a five-year tenure at Georgetown where he oversaw prolific offenses. While at Maryland as a player, Phipps was a three-time starter and honorable mention USILA All-American in 2007 as a forward. Phipps' grandfather, father and brother were also all Terp lacrosse players. Phipps' hiring follows the departure of Jake Bernhardt to become head coach at Colby College.

announced that he had hired as the team's offensive coordinator/assistant coach. Phipps, a 2007 University of Maryland graduate, returns to College Park after two stints in the Navy in addition to a five-year tenure at Georgetown where he oversaw prolific offenses. While at Maryland as a player, Phipps was a three-time starter and honorable mention USILA All-American in 2007 as a forward. Phipps' grandfather, father and brother were also all Terp lacrosse players. Phipps' hiring follows the departure of Jake Bernhardt to become head coach at Colby College. In addition, Tim O'Branski , who joined the Terps in September 2022 as the team's volunteer assistant coach, has been promoted to assistant coach. Before becoming a Terp, O'Branski spent two years as the offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator at Mercer University.

, who joined the Terps in September 2022 as the team's volunteer assistant coach, has been promoted to assistant coach. Before becoming a Terp, O'Branski spent two years as the offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator at Mercer University. The Terps also added Maryland legend Tewaaraton Winner, a 2017 national champion and former NFL player, to their roster with their signing. Jared Bernhardt (Maryland '21) as director of player development on August 31, 2023. Jared Bernhardt joined the team in August as director of player development.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umterps.com/news/2024/2/14/mens-lacrosse-no-4-terps-set-for-saturday-night-showdown-at-no-7-syracuse The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos