Cody Skinner

If you've spent any time online, you may have come across fashion advice from Derek Guy, or as he's known on the internet, Dieworkwear. Guy has been giving menswear advice for a decade on his Blog and on its 600,000 subscribers Twitter account. In recent years, however, its influence has extended far beyond the men's fashion blogosphere.

Her philosophy is simple: I encourage people to be more thoughtful in their clothing choices. In pursuit of this mission, he publishes content about how men of all ages, sizes and backgrounds can pay attention to things like clothing quality, figure and fit.

Guy spoke to the News about men's fashion on college campuses and the history of Ivy style at Yale.

He began by discussing Yales fashion history, which is unique because of the role Yales students played in spreading what would later be called Ivy Style.

Yale Daily News September 20, 1962

These campuses were once populated by people from the feeder school system, often favored by white Anglo-Saxon Protestants from the Northeast, Guy said.

Ivy League universities, including Yale, mirrored the dress codes of the private prep schools from which their affluent male students came.

Clothing trends grew out of the casual attitudes of students and included tweeds, loose rep ties, oxford cloth button-down shirts, and flat-front chinos.

Over time, these campuses have become more diverse in terms of ethnic and class composition in the United States, but also a larger population of international students, he said.

What Guy is referring to is the role of legislation like the GI Bill and efforts by Yale's admissions office to increase the university's socioeconomic diversity, which has shifted the focus dominant clothing from homogeneous preppy and Ivy fashion towards a more democratic style. incorporating clothing trends from the places where students grew up, not just the affluent cities of the Northeast.

You can't expect people to adopt a 1950s costume, he says. First, this world has evolved for a long time.

Guy then explained how Ivy Styles' popularity was already waning by the time she was identified in photography books such as Take Ivy.

This style was dead by the time it was documented, and it is certainly dead now, both in the temporal sense of the world that evolved and also in a demographic sense, people could now make up these college campuses from diverse backgrounds different and bring their own personality to it. dress practices, he said. And they won't wear suits for the sake of men's fashion bloggers.

The popularity of Ivy basics, however, has not died down and has become an integral part of the broader sphere of men's fashion. As college education has become more accessible to Americans, the Ivy League look has also become more accessible.

Tracing the history of the look, Guy cited the sartorial innovations of Brooks Brothers, America's oldest clothing brand.

Brand fortunes began to rise in the mid-to-late 19th century, coinciding with the rise of industrial capitalism, he continued.

When the merchant class began wearing casual suits, it was Brooks Brothers who began designing and importing new clothing to meet the cultural demand for men's clothing.

The things that landed in the Brooks Brothers store on Madison Avenue became the ABCs of American sartorial language, Guy said. Whatever sentences you want to write, you should always use the ABC.

Guy brought up a conversation he had with Rowing Blazers founder Jack Carlson. Carlson, who attended Georgetown and Oxford, subverts the sartorial language of private universities with garish prints and bright colors.

Guy explained that Carlson observed how today's youth live in the present and engage with contemporary culture, such as rap music. Jack said younger generations are not the aristocratic caricatures they once were, but rather individuals shaped by their lived experiences which then naturally influence their fashion choices. As a result, they seamlessly integrate Ivy League pieces with popular items like sneakers.

Fashion is both about exploring your identity and expressing your identity, he said. If you like sneakers, you will naturally wear sneakers.

When asked how modern students could incorporate traditional Ivy League pieces, Guy responded: I would get durable, easy-to-wash items like 5-pocket drawstrings and a Shetland knit which, for me, is such a versatile and easy piece. Personally, I think loafers are perfect, but if you're trying to update them, maybe wear them with sneakers. The New Balance 550 is a classic Aim Leon Dore sneaker. Oxford fabric buttons are easy to wash and maintain.

Guy highlighted the importance of durable goods, saying: “It is now more difficult for a student to wear tailored jackets because they are expensive and difficult to maintain. You don't party in a blazer. [Clothes that are] low maintenance [and] reasonably affordable, you won't panic if you spill beer on it.

Guy hinted at the idea of ​​a Rugged Ivy, the Midwestern equivalent of the fashion trends of Yale, Harvard and Princeton.

Common brands and pieces represented include LL Bean, Eddie Bauer, sweatshirts, mountain parkas and Danner boots.

These days, Rugged Ivy is much more practical for a college student than a knit tie blazer type look, Guy said. I would buy stuff like that and wear it with stuff that allows you to express and explore your identity the most.

When asked how modern students can gain the confidence to dress, Guy advised understanding how some clothes can be more casual than others.

He noted that spread collar shirts in white poplin will look more formal than a button-down shirt in light blue Oxford cloth and that white and black will look more formal than blue and brown, for example. Guy suggested that students look for rougher fabrics and items that are easier to maintain.

He then discussed the spotlight effect, a term coined by Cornell professor Thomas Gilovich in 1999 to describe the self-serving biases people have in their perception of others' opinions.

This is helpful when trying on different clothes. Clothes are very personal, they fit our skin and affect how others perceive us. If we wear something that we are not used to wearing, it can make us very self-conscious, especially if it seems like people might think they were putting on airs. It's helpful to keep in mind that this is all happening in your head, he said.

Guy also talked about how some people worry about appearing pretentious in their clothes.

He said the easiest way to avoid this is to be a down-to-earth person with good manners.

If you're worried that people will think you're a jerk because you wear a polo or button-down shirt, don't be a jerk, he said. This is the best way to counteract this judgment.

For Guy, a priority has always been to provide fashion advice to men of all body types.

Having a figure less characteristic of a runway silhouette doesn't mean you can't dress well, he said.

Something I've noticed is that you can put up a picture of any item of clothing, and someone will say, 'Only thin people can wear that,'” Guy wrote in a post. job on Twitter, the platform is now called X. They can be slim or wide pants, low or high waisted, or anything unusual. IMO this view comes from personal insecurity and the fetishization of certain body types.

When asked about his promotion of body positivity, Guy said he doesn't necessarily make a conscious effort.

He saw men of different physiques looking great in their fashion choices.

Most of the men I admire stylistically are older, short, stocky Italian men, Guy said. They're old Italian tailors with bad posture who carry a lot of weight from eating a lot of pasta, and they look great. I think they look incredibly elegant and incredibly stylish.

Guy ended the conversation by talking about J. Press, a clothing store founded in New Haven with the slogan Definitive Ivy League style since 1902.

The New Haven branch is located at 262 Elm St.

Yale Daily News, September 24, 1962

J. Press has been really impressive because you can't do what they do at scale. Brooks Brothers has become a mall brand because it's a massive company, Guy said. J. Press has a few locations while Brooks Brothers has hundreds. Brooks Brothers has to pay for the leases, and since J. Press is small, they can create a more interesting look, in my opinion.

Despite being a historic brand, J. Press has adapted to the online discourse around menswear, amassing more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

In contrast, several contemporary brands such as Aim Leon Dore, Bode and Rowing Blazers are reinterpreting Ivy style for a modern young adult audience, infusing Ivy League campus history with bright colors, unconventional fabrics and new silhouettes.

Derek Guy has been published in the Washington Post, Esquire, The Nation, the New York Times, the Financial Times and Business of Fashion.