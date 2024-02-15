Southern District of New York | Michigan woman arrested for her role in fraud scheme involving the theft of more than $800,000 in luxury and designer clothing and accessories





Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, today announced the unsealing of a complaint charging BRANDALENE HORN with mail fraud, wire fraud, and interstate transportation of stolen goods in connection with 'a scheme to defraud victims' clothing rental companies. by opening hundreds of accounts to rent women's clothing and accessories, stealing the rented items and selling them on an e-commerce marketplace. HORN was arrested this morning in Freeland, Michigan, and she will be presented later today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Stafford in the Eastern District of Michigan. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams stated: As alleged, Brandalene Horn perpetrated a lucrative scheme in which she defrauded at least three victim businesses, stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of luxury and designer items, and then sold these stolen items online. Thanks to the work of prosecutors and investigators in my office, Horn now faces federal criminal charges for his alleged deceptive behavior and fraudulent activities. As the complaint filed in Manhattan federal court alleges:[1] From at least April 2022 to at least February 2024, HORN engaged in a fraudulent scheme that involved opening hundreds of accounts with at least three victim companies offering subscription-based clothing rental services. These services allow customers to access and rent from the company's inventory of clothing and accessories, including luxury and designer items. After receiving rental items, including parts worth thousands of dollars, HORN kept, instead of returning, the items from the victim companies and sold them on an e-commerce marketplace. HORN listings of items stolen from the e-commerce marketplace often used proprietary photographs of the victim businesses and item descriptions that largely matched the descriptions used by the victim businesses. A HORN listing image of a designer dress stolen from an e-commerce marketplace is below: An image of an ad made by one of the victim companies for this same designer dress is below: Although the victim businesses attempted to charge HORN for the items it had stolen, HORN avoided these charges by disputing them with its credit union or canceling the credit and debit cards it had provided to the victim businesses . HORN's fraudulent activity caused victim businesses to report or close its accounts, but HORN opened new accounts so it could continue stealing and selling luxury and designer products. During this period, HORN stole more than 1,000 items, worth more than $823,000, from victim businesses and sold more than $750,000 worth of stolen items. * * * HORN, 42, of Freeland, Michigan, is charged with one count of mail fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison; one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison; and one count of interstate transportation of stolen property, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. The potential maximum sentences in this case are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendant will be determined by a judge. Mr. Williams praised the exceptional investigative work of the special agents of the U.S. Attorneys' Office for the Southern District of New York. Mr. Williams also thanked the New York State Police and Michigan State Police for their assistance. This case is being handled by the office's General Crimes Unit. Assistant United States Attorneys Connie L. Dang and Katherine Cheng are prosecuting the case. The charges contained in the complaint are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty. [1] As the introductory sentence indicates, the entire text of the Complaint and the description of the Complaint set forth herein constitute allegations only, and each fact described should be treated as an allegation.

